TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced high-impact partner-driven updates at its largest North American customer event of the year, CommunitySolv. Building on a successful launch of its Partner Directory earlier, TD SYNNEX will roll out additional enhancements to the platform based on direct user feedback, exclusively available for CommunitySolv members.

Additionally, TD SYNNEX announced an expansion of its recently launched partner-led CommunitySolv peer groups. During its pilot phase, TD SYNNEX facilitated the creation of customer-led peer groups where community members work together to share industry insights and business ideas that foster their growth and success in the channel. The connections that have already been made are proving the value behind a community program and the necessity of agnostic peer to peer interaction. This helps the IT ecosystem as a whole to be more connected to the voice of the customer. Driven by the pilot groups’ success, CommunitySolv will continue to build and facilitate additional groups throughout 2024.

“We are constantly evolving our program to ensure we are providing the highest value to our members, and these new additions reflect thoughtful feedback from our partners on what will make the biggest impact for their business,” said Kaye McMillan, SVP, Sales Development and Communities, TD SYNNEX. “We appreciate the commitment our partners make to this community and look forward to continued partnership that enables their growth in a variety of ways.”

These updates were shared with the CommunitySolv audience during a 3-day event in Palm Springs, Calif. More than 400 customers from the U.S. and Canada attended the annual event, which is the largest gathering of TD SYNNEX North American customers of the year and gives the opportunity for TD SYNNEX to share its vision and strategy with valued partners for the upcoming year.

CommunitySolv member Anthony J. D’Ambrosi, CEO of ATSG, shared his perspective on the program updates. “As a long-time customer and Advisory Council member for TD SYNNEX, I am excited to experience and benefit from the progression of their impressive ecosystem enablement strategy. Recognizing that we are now in the era of managed services and partner-to-partner cooperation, the TD SYNNEX CommunitySolv approach is precisely in line with today’s requirements, be it their focused events, partner portals and/or facilitated peer group forums.”

Canadian CommunitySolv member Brian Oleksiuk, president and CSO with Oxygen Technologies, also added his thoughts. “TD SYNNEX recognizes that as a distributor they are empowered to simplify the journey partners have in navigating the vast options IT manufacturers can provide, but TD SYNNEX also understands that they are now in a position to act as an aggregator within their reseller community. They are achieving this through their new peer groups and Partner Directory, making it easier for their partner to leverage each other, providing services and resources in areas and places that were once thought to be unattainable.”

To learn more about TD SYNNEX CommunitySolv and how to engage, visit CommunitySolv (tdsynnex.com).

