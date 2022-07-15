Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TD SYNNEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNX   US87162W1009

TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
92.17 USD   +2.05%
04:31pTD SYNNEX Announces Results of Senior Notes Exchange
BU
07:22aTECH DATA APPOINTS ANNETTE CUNNINGHAM AS VICE PRESIDENT SALES, UK AND IRELAND; Becomes fourth female member of nine-strong UK and Ireland board
AQ
07/14JPMorgan Starts TD SYNNEX at Overweight With $119 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TD SYNNEX Announces Results of Senior Notes Exchange

07/15/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, TD SYNNEX Corporation (the “Company”) announced the final results of the Company's offer to exchange the Company's outstanding unregistered notes for new registered notes (the "Exchange Offer").

Under the Exchange Offer, the Company offered to exchange up to (i) $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 1.250% Senior Notes due 2024, (ii) $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 1.750% Senior Notes due 2026, (iii) $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 2.375% Senior Notes due 2028 and (iv) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new 2.650% Senior Notes due 2031 (collectively, the “Exchange Notes”), the issuance of which has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), for a like principal amount of its unregistered (i) $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Outstanding 2024 Notes”), (ii) $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.750% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Outstanding 2026 Notes”), (iii) $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Outstanding 2028 Notes”) and (iv) $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 2.650% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Outstanding 2031 Notes” and, together, with the Outstanding 2024 Notes, the Outstanding 2026 Notes and Outstanding 2028 Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”). The terms of the Exchange Notes offered in the Exchange Offer are substantially identical to the terms of the respective series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes are registered under the Securities Act, and certain transfer restrictions, registration rights, and additional interest provisions relating to the Outstanding Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes.

The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on July 14, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). As of the Expiration Date, (i) $700,000,000, or 100.00%, of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2024 Notes, (ii) $698,970,000, or 99.853%, of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2026 Notes, (iii) $600,000,000, or 100.00%, of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2028 Notes and (iv) $499,975,000, or 99.995%, of the aggregate principal amount of Outstanding 2031 Notes, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

The Company accepted all of the Outstanding Notes which were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of the Expiration Date and issued a like principal amount of Exchange Notes in exchange for such Outstanding Notes. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Exchange Offer. The settlement of the Exchange Offer is expected to occur on July 15, 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to exchange or sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, the Exchange Notes. The Exchange Offer is made solely pursuant to the prospectus dated June 14, 2022, including any supplements thereto. The Exchange Offer is not being made to holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

ABOUT TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
04:31pTD SYNNEX Announces Results of Senior Notes Exchange
BU
07:22aTECH DATA APPOINTS ANNETTE CUNNINGHAM AS VICE PRESIDENT SALES, UK AND IRELAND; Becomes ..
AQ
07/14JPMorgan Starts TD SYNNEX at Overweight With $119 Price Target
MT
07/14TD SYNNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/12TD SYNNEX, Seclore Sign Partnership to Offer Data Security Solutions
MT
07/12Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX
BU
07/12Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX
CI
07/07TD SYNNEX CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/05TECH DATAS GOOGLE SOFTWARE STORE WILL SAVE PARTNERS TIME AND EFFORT; Immediate verifica..
AQ
07/01Barrington Lowers TD SYNNEX's Price Target to $106 From $128 After Adjusted EBITDA Fore..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 124 M - -
Net income 2022 616 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 8 657 M 8 657 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD SYNNEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 90,32 $
Average target price 141,25 $
Spread / Average Target 56,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-21.18%8 657
HP INC.-17.23%32 221
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-23.98%31 577
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.50%16 904
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-33.10%16 238
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-19.75%11 029