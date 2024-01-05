Official TD SYNNEX CORPORATION press release

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced the upcoming retirement of Duane Zitzner from its Board of Directors (the “Board”). Zitzner, who has served as a Director of TD SYNNEX since 2007, will retire from the Board when his current term of office expires, effective at TD SYNNEX’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“Duane has provided more than 15 years of outstanding leadership and expertise that have helped to transform TD SYNNEX into the leading technology distributor and solution aggregator it is today,” said Ann Vezina, Chair of the TD SYNNEX Board of Directors. “We thank Duane for his commitment to the business and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“I have been privileged to work with the TD SYNNEX directors and executive leadership team during my tenure on the Board, and as I move into retirement, I look forward to seeing how the company continues to evolve to connect the global IT ecosystem and unlock its potential for all,” Zitzner said.

About TD SYNNEX

