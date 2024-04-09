This week, TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is kicking off its Spring 2024 programming for CommunitySolv, its North American partner community, with events in Las Vegas, NV, for its U.S. membership and in Toronto, ON, for Canadian members. The sold-out events will offer speakers, networking opportunities, and session content that emphasizes innovation, business optimization and operational excellence.

“Our first events of the year emphasize the importance of bringing our community members together to collaborate and capitalize on co-sell opportunities that unlock more potential for business growth,” said Kaye McMillan, Senior Vice President of Sales Development and Communities at TD SYNNEX. “CommunitySolv is one of the best ways for partners to create connections across the ecosystem that can drive meaningful business opportunity.”

McMillan said both events will highlight high-growth areas of opportunity like AI and security, while also continuing to double down on how service and finance capabilities can help partners reach their goals through operational excellence.

CommunitySolv Canada’s event focuses on the theme of the “Power of Partnership.”

“We consistently hear from our members that CommunitySolv is a perfect mix of education, networking and meaningful connections. We’re excited to bring our Canadian partners together to discuss the most important issues facing our industry today,” said Mitchell Martin, President of Canada for TD SYNNEX.

Canadian agenda highlights include:

TD SYNNEX Chief Operating Officer Patrick Zammit will address the Canadian partners.

will address the Canadian partners. TD SYNNEX Americas CFO David Jordan, will provide an Executive update as well as an M&A Workshop.

will provide an Executive update as well as an M&A Workshop. Canadian Advisory Council update with Brian Oleksiuk, Oxygen Technologies and Adam Sprague, BrunNet.

with Brian Oleksiuk, Oxygen Technologies and Adam Sprague, BrunNet. Industry discussions focused on Cybersecurity and AI.

Operation Excellence enablement sessions focused on Finance, Services and HR Leadership.

CommunitySolv U.S. will focus on the theme of “Light the Way.” They will also announce two new U.S. Advisory Council members at the event: Dani Lockett, Senior Director, Sales Operations of Burwood Group, and Rick White, President and Co-Founder of vision21 Solutions.

“The Advisory Council plays a critical role in providing the voice of partners to help us shape CommunitySolv to be the most effective it can be,” added McMillan. “Dani and Rick have invaluable perspectives, and we welcome them to the U.S. Council.”

Other U.S. agenda highlights, in addition to hearing updates from key vendor partners:

Keynote speaker, Jeff Ma , member of the infamous MIT Blackjack team and inspiration for “Bringing Down the House and the movie, “21.” Ma also served as Twitter’s VP of Data Science and Analytics and serves as advisor and board member to several startups and companies.

, member of the infamous MIT Blackjack team and inspiration for “Bringing Down the House and the movie, “21.” Ma also served as Twitter’s VP of Data Science and Analytics and serves as advisor and board member to several startups and companies. TD SYNNEX Americas CFO David Jordan will provide an executive update.

will provide an executive update. Industry discussion focused on Cybersecurity, AI, Data & IoT, Infrastructure and Digital Workplace .

. Operational Excellence enablement sessions focused on Optimizing Profit in a Cloud/ SaaS Market, Building a Sales Engine, Lifecycle Management and Strategic Staffing.

As part of their commitment to supporting the communities where they hold their events, TD SYNNEX will also be partnering with Project 150, a local charity benefiting homeless high school students in the Las Vegas area.

For more information on CommunitySolv or upcoming events, visit CommunitySolv (tdsynnex.com).

About TD SYNNEX

Safe Harbor Statement

