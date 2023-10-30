Specialist design software distributor to expand on its existing Autodesk offering, bringing added value to design solutions reseller partners across its global footprint

Datech, the specialist design software business of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), has set out plans to expand its solution portfolio, enabling partners in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific Japan to address a broader range of design software opportunities. As the leading distributor for Autodesk, Datech will continue to offer the highest levels of specialist service and support to Autodesk partners, while bringing additional vendors – many of which will provide complementary design software solutions – into its portfolio.

Datech will aim to introduce the benefits of its enlarged linecard, value-added services and tools to a more extensive reseller community by attracting partners in the wider commercial and public sectors that are ready to embrace the growing potential of design software solutions.

The global Datech team will continue to support partners on their digital transformation journey, providing focused and strategic business development, pre-sales support, and technical enablement, underpinned by the world-class digital distribution systems and automated processes of TD SYNNEX.

Patrick Zammit, president, Europe and APJ, TD SYNNEX, stated: “Datech has a well-established reputation for deep specialization in the design software space, founded on the expertise, experience of its global team allied to robust tools, platforms and sales methodology to deliver customer success. As the business evolves, Datech partners will continue to benefit from this unique combination, extended and diversified to enable design partners to accelerate their business growth and drive customer success.”

Jaap Smit, vice president, Datech, global said: “The evolution in Datech’s approach is a response to changes in the market landscape and is designed to ensure we are in the best possible position to support the growth ambitions of our partners. In recent years, we have seen an accelerated growth in the design market, with designers and organizations becoming much more digitally focused due to the arrival of sophisticated 3D and visualization software. This digital revolution has created new opportunities for partners and provides another area in which we can expand and grow our business.

“We are absolutely focused on enabling customer success both for our partners and end users. Our evolving linecard enables Datech to offer the benefits of its deep knowledge and experience to even more partners. We look forward to introducing new vendor partners to our portfolio in the coming weeks and months,” added Smit.

