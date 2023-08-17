TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, has received its second-consecutive annual recognition as Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on a survey of current employees about their experiences working at TD SYNNEX.

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading results, employee retention and increased innovation. In a survey conducted by Great Place To Work, more than 74% of TD SYNNEX employees reported the company as a great place to work, as compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company.

“We are honored to receive this certification based on the perspectives of our co-workers,” said Beth Simonetti, chief human resources officer at TD SYNNEX. “Our business is all about creating connections to help our co-workers be at their best for our customers, our vendors, our communities and each other. We’re pleased to see those efforts recognized as contributing to the growth, culture and well-being of our team.”

Over the past year, TD SYNNEX has continued to prioritize co-worker success. This has included initiatives like professional development programs, internal recognition, comprehensive benefit support, and an increased focus on corporate citizenship efforts covering diversity, equity and inclusion, community engagement, and environmental responsibility.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that TD SYNNEX stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

