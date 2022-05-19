TD SYNNEX Expands Solution Offering with Google Cloud

Customers can grow their cloud capabilities through trusted and transformational Google Cloud technology and services

TD SYNNEX announced today the expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud offerings. Available immediately to partners, Google Cloud provides users with a suite of cloud computing services businesses can use to enhance productivity and workflow.

TD SYNNEX equips partners with true, multi-cloud experience for their customers. Google Cloud creates opportunities for channel partners to extend end-to-end cloud solution offerings to end-user customers and accelerates the transition to cloud infrastructure.

“The addition of Google Cloud products and solutions enhances the TD SYNNEX Cloud stack and provides greater access to Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML, data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more,” said Reza Honarmand, senior vice president of Global Cloud HyperScalers at TD SYNNEX. “This latest offering will solidify TD SYNNEX as a leading value distributor in this area, and the foundations laid in the US, Canada, UK and France will position TD SYNNEX as the hybrid, multi-cloud partner of choice as we expand our global reach. This complete Google Cloud solution set integrates seamlessly into the global TD SYNNEX cloud portfolio.”

“Global businesses are accelerating their digital transformations, and partners will play a critical role in delivering solution completeness and deep Google Cloud expertise to these organizations,” said Eric Buck, director of Commercial Partners and Global Distribution at Google Cloud. “TD SYNNEX’s support will bring partners even more opportunities to help customers utilize transformational products, solutions, and Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.”

TD SYNNEX offers extensive resources to support customers in building cloud practices and delivering cloud offerings including Rapid Risk Security Assessments, GCP Migration Assessments. Coupled with the Google Cloud offerings, devices and cloud infrastructure, TD SYNNEX positions partners to grow new core competencies and accelerate business growth.

As a leading global solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX provides a wide variety of enablement and acceleration programs and platforms for growth, including end-user support. Additionally, for multi-cloud enterprise partners, Google Cloud diversifies infrastructure-as-a-service options flexing to fit any size or complexity.

To learn more about Google Cloud offerings, visit https://www.techdata.com/content/tdcloud/google-workspace.html or email GCPSales@synnex.com.

Learn more about TD SYNNEX, the global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX.

