TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

TD SYNNEX Expands Solution Offering with Google Cloud

05/19/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
Customers can grow their cloud capabilities through trusted and transformational Google Cloud technology and services

TD SYNNEX announced today the expansion of its cloud solution portfolio with the addition of Google Cloud offerings. Available immediately to partners, Google Cloud provides users with a suite of cloud computing services businesses can use to enhance productivity and workflow.

TD SYNNEX equips partners with true, multi-cloud experience for their customers. Google Cloud creates opportunities for channel partners to extend end-to-end cloud solution offerings to end-user customers and accelerates the transition to cloud infrastructure.

“The addition of Google Cloud products and solutions enhances the TD SYNNEX Cloud stack and provides greater access to Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI, ML, data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more,” said Reza Honarmand, senior vice president of Global Cloud HyperScalers at TD SYNNEX. “This latest offering will solidify TD SYNNEX as a leading value distributor in this area, and the foundations laid in the US, Canada, UK and France will position TD SYNNEX as the hybrid, multi-cloud partner of choice as we expand our global reach. This complete Google Cloud solution set integrates seamlessly into the global TD SYNNEX cloud portfolio.”

“Global businesses are accelerating their digital transformations, and partners will play a critical role in delivering solution completeness and deep Google Cloud expertise to these organizations,” said Eric Buck, director of Commercial Partners and Global Distribution at Google Cloud. “TD SYNNEX’s support will bring partners even more opportunities to help customers utilize transformational products, solutions, and Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure.”

TD SYNNEX offers extensive resources to support customers in building cloud practices and delivering cloud offerings including Rapid Risk Security Assessments, GCP Migration Assessments. Coupled with the Google Cloud offerings, devices and cloud infrastructure, TD SYNNEX positions partners to grow new core competencies and accelerate business growth.

As a leading global solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX provides a wide variety of enablement and acceleration programs and platforms for growth, including end-user support. Additionally, for multi-cloud enterprise partners, Google Cloud diversifies infrastructure-as-a-service options flexing to fit any size or complexity.

To learn more about Google Cloud offerings, visit https://www.techdata.com/content/tdcloud/google-workspace.html or email GCPSales@synnex.com.

Learn more about TD SYNNEX, the global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 510 M - -
Net income 2022 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 9 421 M 9 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-11.10%9 421
HP INC.-2.18%38 817
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.89%32 402
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.06%20 490
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.56%18 068
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-7.70%12 687