TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, announced today further expansion of its AI offerings through an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA in North America.

The expansion builds on a collaboration that spans more than a decade, with TD SYNNEX offering a host of NVIDIA platforms, including NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA virtual GPU software, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise for the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications. TD SYNNEX now offers NVIDIA’s enterprise platforms across North America to include NVIDIA RTX GPUs. This represents the full line of NVIDIA products that helps enable users and partners to tap into AI-augmented applications, AI model training and development, professional graphics, engineering, and digital twin applications.

The expanded collaboration with NVIDIA not only strengthens TD SYNNEX’s product offerings but also aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing AI and machine learning capabilities through the TD SYNNEX Destination AI Program, a comprehensive, strategic aggregation of the many TD SYNNEX AI services and resources available to help partners gain a competitive edge.

“Our commitment to providing the very best AI tools to address the needs of our customers consistently supports our expanded collaborations with industry leaders like NVIDIA to bring the full range of their solutions to our valued customers,” said Gary Palenbaum, executive vice president, sales and vendor management at TD SYNNEX. “It also allows TD SYNNEX to continue providing solutions that help unlock the potential of the IT ecosystem for all.”

The NVIDIA enterprise platform serves the needs of customers in the manufacturing, medical, media, entertainment, and AECO (architecture, engineering, construction, and operations) industries.

“The push for extreme performance and advanced visualization capabilities is intensifying in the evolving landscape of AI computing,” said Sandeep Gupte, Vice President of Enterprise Platforms at NVIDIA. “TD SYNNEX’s expanded offerings will bring NVIDIA’s latest enterprise solutions to more developers and creative professionals across industries, accelerating their AI-enhanced applications and workflows.”

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s NVIDIA offerings, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/nvidia/

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

