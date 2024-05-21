New program features a range of solutions customized for MSP needs

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, has launched MSP Evolve, an aggregation of its resources and tools specifically designed to optimize operational excellence and accelerate business growth for the unique needs of managed service providers (MSPs). The program will initially be available for North American MSPs.

From its position in the heart of the IT ecosystem, TD SYNNEX has a unique understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing MSPs in an ever-evolving and rapidly growing industry. According to TD SYNNEX’s 2023 Direction of Technology MSP Special Report, 80% of MSPs are focused on growing their business by expanding their technology and solution offerings, with a focus on adding new high-growth technologies, such as Cloud, Security, Data Analytics and AI, to their portfolios, moving into global markets and entering new industry verticals.

“MSP Evolve was created to meet managed service providers where they are today and enables them to make larger strides toward building a more agile business, whether they are looking to expand into new areas or accelerate growth in an existing practice,” said Meredith Payne, Senior Director, Cloud at TD SYNNEX. “By leveraging the breadth of our comprehensive offerings, MSPs can achieve greater automation, expand their capabilities and maximize their market potential in this highly competitive industry.”

MSP Evolve features a range of support, services, solutions and training programs to help streamline processes and provide cost-effective IT support to clients, including features within the global TD SYNNEX StreamOne® Cloud Platform. The platform enables the end-to-end digital journey of MSPs, accounting for how they acquire, integrate, purchase, manage, and bill solutions for their customers. StreamOne® provides its users with the ability to integrate best-of-breed tools via its open API architecture, including the newly enhanced PSA Connectors for ConnectWise and Autotask featuring automatic billing reconciliation. Other StreamOne® capabilities to help MSPs optimize and scale their cloud business include IaaS optimization tools, white label storefronts, access to real-time subscription and consumption data and StreamOne® MSP Ready Solutions.

MSP Evolve was launched to North American partners this week at TD SYNNEX’s Beyond Security event in Boston, MA and includes a variety of robust security services that solve a critical need for MSPs in mitigating the challenges related to cost, complexity, skills and resources. One of these resources is the Security Operations Center (SOC) Service, which provides continuous monitoring of IT infrastructure, as well as security audits, incident response planning, and reporting services. The program also includes valuable complimentary and paid cybersecurity assessments covering risk, vulnerability and cloud to help our partners provide comprehensive assessments to their customers.

MSP Evolve offers numerous features from foundational pieces through operational and technical services to guidance on business transformation.

Kevin Blake, CEO of TD SYNNEX MSP partner TechMD, shared his praise for the features of this program. “The education and sales enablement resources we have received through TD SYNNEX this year have been second to none and invaluable to our teams’ development. It’s clear that TD SYNNEX really understands our business and how we are trying to grow effectively.”

For more information about MSP Evolve, visit site.tdsynnex.com/msp-evolve.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240521971059/en/