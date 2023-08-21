New Service Delivered Through Strategic Partnership with MinIO and Western Digital

TD SYNNEX(NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with MinIO, the leader in high-performance, object storage and Western Digital to offer a resilient, secure data migration service, enabling businesses to streamline their data transition processes efficiently and cost effectively.

TD SYNNEX's data migration service will facilitate businesses as they manage, move, and protect their data while transitioning to new systems or platforms. The service will leverage TD SYNNEX’s operational expertise, MinIO’s industry leading object store, and Western Digital’s proven hardware platform to deliver a seamless, secure, and efficient data migration experience.

“Speed and efficiency are crucial to avoiding system downtime and, consequently, lost revenue during data migration, which can be a costly, frustrating and risky process for any organization,” Matt Dyenson, SVP, Product Management at TD SYNNEX said. “That’s why TD SYNNEX has launched one of the most comprehensive and reliable data migration services in the industry that can make a significant impact for businesses. This new offering can provide a robust, secure, and efficient data migration or repatriation process for our customers.”

By leveraging the strengths of TD SYNNEX, MinIO and Western Digital, businesses can expect reduced downtime during data migration and improved data integrity.

This new service provides a quick, easy and cost-effective rental service for physically migrating data at large scale, which is an essential capability for data migrations. Businesses can schedule windows to take delivery of the Western Digital hardware and pay for what they need during the rental period. The service is not tied to a specific cloud - meaning the enterprise can use the service to move data into, out of, and across clouds - all using the ubiquitous S3 protocol.

“We are delighted to join forces with TD SYNNEX to offer a leading data migration experience for businesses," said Kris Inapurapu, Chief Business Officer at MinIO. "Our high-performance, cloud-agnostic object storage perfectly complements TD SYNNEX's suite of services. As customers migrate data and repatriate from the cloud they need a combination of resilience, security and logistical support - this solution delivers just that.”

Additional details on the service can be found on the Data Migration Service page on the TD SYNNEX site.

