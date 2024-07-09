TD SYNNEX, (NYSE:SNX) a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven TD SYNNEX leaders to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Inclusive Channel Leaders list, which recognizes executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.

The following TD SYNNEX co-workers were recognized in this year’s list:

Derick Fluker , Vice President, American Logistics

, David Jordan , Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Americas

, Meredith Payne , Senior Director, Product Management

, Rania Shehata , Vice President & General Counsel, Americas

, Jyotika Singh , Senior Director, Operational Excellence

, Sukkie Steve-Fagbemi , Senior Director, Accounting, Canada

, David Watts, Senior Vice President & Regional Managing Director, UK & Ireland

“At TD SYNNEX, we’re strengthened by the unique experiences and perspectives each co-worker brings to the company,” said Jackie Darling, VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at TD SYNNEX. “The passion, care and dedication of our leaders on this list have fostered a culture where everyone can be their authentic selves and know that they belong. This well-deserved honor is a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensuring everyone has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our collective success. Congratulations to our Inclusive Channel Leaders!”

The Inclusive Channel Leaders list, released annually by CRN, honors the top leaders throughout the IT ecosystem who are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel and the greater technology industry.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next.”

The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s diversity, equity and inclusion principles and practices, visit www.tdsynnex.com/us/en/about-us/corporate-citizenship.html.

