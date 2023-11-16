Communiqué officiel de TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

At the same time, AI/ML Recruitment in North America outpaces rest of the globe

Findings of a new supplement to the TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) 2023 Direction of Technology Report show that channel partners in North America are increasingly focused on expanding their high-growth technology capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cybersecurity through both investment and skill acquisition. Specifically, the number of North American partners planning to offer AI/ML solutions jumped to 40%, compared to just 14% the year before.

With this backdrop, 77% of North American channel partners are anticipating at least some revenue increase in 2023. To continue to grow amid the evolving business landscape, channel partners are redefining their strategies, with a heightened focus on services, workforce development, and adaptability, according to the report.

“This survey is one example of the many investments we make to help our partners find ways to address the challenges and opportunities they face,” said Peter Larocque, President, North America, TD SYNNEX. “Getting a pulse on what partners are focused on both today and in the next two years allows us to help them take their business to the next level. We have many capabilities in this space, including product breadth, services, coverage and solutions. We want to make sure we always deliver what is needed.”

The second-annual Direction of Technology (DoT) Report is the result of a survey of more than 550 technology partners – including resellers, systems integrators, service providers, and MSPs – across 60+ countries. Findings of the North American supplement identified five key trends:

1. 37% of partners are now offering AI/ML solutions and 40% plan to offer within the next two years.

Networking, cybersecurity, and data analytics are regarded as key drivers of revenue.

North American partners also consider data analytics as a promising investment opportunity, with 46 percent planning to offer it within two years.

2. 63% of partners cited hiring for business planning and managed services skills as their top business priorities, as demand for AI/ML and data analytics skills outpaces global average.

Over 50 percent of partners cited AI/ML and data analytics as skill sets they are currently hiring for.

Investment in security skills is also of importance, with nearly 30 percent currently recruiting those skills.

3. Partners are continuing to shift toward services, including a nearly 250% jump in sales of product lifecycle services and 80% increase in resale of packaged services.

While the sale of hardware remains important, share is shifting to consumption and lifecycle models.

The number of partners selling their own IP also increased 40% from the prior year.

4. 36% of resellers included ESG among their top areas of expertise needed.

Over 60% of partners plan to offer ESG and DEI solutions within the next two years.​

Currently, 39% of partners are investing in DEI metrics and certifications, showing a shift in focus.

5. Over 60% of partners stated that adapting to external factors is currently a key challenge.​

50% stated that increased competition and margin pressures are top challenges.​

Looking ahead, almost 40% of partners stated that digitally transforming their company will be a challenge within two years.​

Also, over a third of partners expect recruitment to be a challenge in the future.​

The Direction of Technology survey was conducted from May to July 2023 and captured feedback from more than 550 B2B channel partners from over 60 countries in global regions of North America, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). The MSP Special Report, as well as the North American and European supplements, are now available. Regional reports for LAC and APJ will be published later this year.

To download the North American supplement, as well as the European supplement, MSP special report and full 2023 Direction of Technology report, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/dot.

