TD SYNNEX : Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results - Form 8-K

TD SYNNEX Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Fremont, CA and Clearwater, FL, January 11, 2022 - TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2021.

Q4 FY21 Q4 FY20 Net change Revenue ($M) $ 15,611 $ 6,119 155.1% Operating income ($M) $ 185.4 $ 200.4 -7.5% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 407.9 $ 220.6 84.9% Operating margin 1.19 % 3.27 % -208 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.61 % 3.61 % -100 bps Income from continuing operations ($M) $ 119.4 $ 130.1 -8.2% Non-GAAP income from continuing operations ($M)(1) $ 275.8 $ 146.5 88.2% Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 2.51 -50.6% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations(1) $ 2.86 $ 2.82 1.4%

"Fiscal Q4 represents our first 90 days together as TD SYNNEX. The team responded to the ongoing supply chain challenges with an unwavering focus, strong execution and collaboration, leading to results ahead of expectations," said Rich Hume, CEO of TD SYNNEX. "The potential of this company is significant, and we look forward to accelerating growth and value for our customers and partners across the ecosystem, while also making progress on our integration and strategic initiatives."

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights

• Revenue was $15.6billion, up 155.1% from the prior fiscal fourth quarter primarily due to the impact of the completion of the merger with Tech Data on September 1, 2021. Operating income was $185 million, compared to $200 million, in the prior fiscal fourth quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $408 million, in fiscal year fourth quarter 2021, compared to $221 million, in the prior fiscal fourth quarter.

• The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 13.1% compared to 14.6% in the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 16.0%.

• Cash generated from operations was $561 million for the quarter.

• Prior period financial results of Concentrix (earlier "customer experience services" business of SYNNEX) are excluded from income from continuing operations and presented as discontinued operations.

FY21 FY20 Net change Revenue ($M) $ 31,614 $ 19,977 58.3% Operating income ($M) $ 623.2 $ 521.3 19.5% Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1) $ 902.1 $ 586.5 53.8% Operating margin 1.97 % 2.61 % -64 bps Non-GAAP operating margin(1) 2.85 % 2.94 % -9 bps Income from continuing operations ($M) $ 395.1 $ 334.5 18.1% Non-GAAP income from continuing operations ($M)(1) $ 595.7 $ 382.4 55.8% Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 6.24 $ 6.46 -3.4% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations(1) $ 9.40 $ 7.38 27.4%

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

• Revenue was $31.6 billion, up 58.3% from the prior fiscal year. Operating income was $623 million, compared to $521 million, in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP operating income was $902 million, in fiscal year 2021, compared to $587 million, in the prior fiscal year.

• Cash generated from operations was $810 million for the year.

The following statements are based on TD SYNNEX' current expectations for the fiscal 2022 first quarter and full fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, purchase accounting adjustments, and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

• Revenue is expected to be in the range of $14.75 billion to $15.75 billion.

• Net income is expected to be in the range of $74 million to $134 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $245 million to $275 million.

• Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.77 to $1.39 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.85, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 95.9 million.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Outlook

• Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.83 to $5.90 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $10.80 to $11.20, based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 95.9 million. This result represents non-GAAP earnings per share accretion of 30% from legacy SYNNEX standalone results, improved from the initial expectation of 25% at the time of the merger announcement.

Capital Allocation

We are committed to maintaining our investment grade credit ratings, and over the next two to three years, expect to return approximately 50% of our free cash flow to shareholders, balanced between dividends and share repurchases. Our existing $400 million share repurchase authorization remains in place and available for our use.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declareda quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, an increase of 50% over the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2022.

(1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, TD SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP income from continuing operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments and the related tax effects thereon. The Company also uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net, acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense, purchase accounting adjustments and income from discontinued operations. In prior periods, TD SYNNEX has excluded other items relevant to those periods for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs typically consist of acquisition, integration, restructuring and divestiture related costs and are expensed as incurred. These expenses primarily represent costs for legal, banking, consulting and advisory services, and debt extinguishment fees. From time to time, this category may also include transaction-related gains/losses on divestitures/spin-off of businesses.

TD SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships, vendor lists and trade names.Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-

GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense arising from the grant of equity awards to employees based on the estimated fair value of those awards. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees, the fair value of the share-based awards may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related share-based awards and the expense can vary significantly between periods as a result of the timing of grants of new stock-based awards, including grants in connection with acquisitions. Given the variety and timing of awards and the subjective assumptions that are necessary when calculating share-based compensation expense, TD SYNNEX believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to the impact of purchase accounting on the recognition of certain consideration received from vendors related to the merger with Tech Data.

Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of non-GAAP adjustments from operating income and by excluding the cumulative tax effected impact of current and prior period non-GAAP adjustments on equity.

TD SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. TD SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, TD SYNNEX believes it is an additional useful measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing TD SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, TD SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows.

TD SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of TD SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze TD SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures

are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with TD SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of TD SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental tables at the end of this press release.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 993,973 $ 1,412,016 Accounts receivable, net 8,310,032 2,791,703 Receivables from vendors, net 1,118,963 286,327 Inventories 6,642,915 2,684,076 Other current assets 668,261 173,940 Current assets of discontinued operations - 1,421,065 Total current assets 17,734,144 8,769,127 Property and equipment, net 483,443 157,645 Goodwill 3,917,276 423,885 Intangible assets, net 4,913,124 186,047 Other assets, net 618,393 177,706 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 3,754,180 Total assets $ 27,666,380 $ 13,468,590 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Borrowings, current $ 181,256 $ 124,958 Accounts payable 12,034,946 3,751,240 Other accrued liabilities 2,017,253 768,054 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 985,840 Total current liabilities 14,233,455 5,630,092 Long-term borrowings 3,955,176 1,496,700 Other long-term liabilities 556,134 130,296 Deferred tax liabilities 1,015,640 5,836 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,866,807 Total liabilities 19,760,405 9,129,730 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 98,204 and 53,671 shares issued as of November 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively 98 54 Additional paid-in capital 7,271,337 1,591,536 Treasury stock, 2,633 and 2,538 shares as of November 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively (201,139 ) (191,216 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (336,194 ) (194,571 ) Retained earnings 1,171,873 3,133,058 Total stockholders' equity 7,905,975 4,338,860 Total liabilities and equity $ 27,666,380 $ 13,468,590

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Revenue $ 15,611,266 $ 6,118,836 $ 31,614,169 $ 19,977,150 Cost of revenue (14,668,096 ) (5,752,179 ) (29,724,635 ) (18,783,292 ) Gross profit 943,170 366,657 1,889,534 1,193,858 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (102,086 ) (5,782 ) (112,150 ) (7,414 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (655,719 ) (160,495 ) (1,154,166 ) (665,102 ) Operating income 185,365 200,380 623,218 521,341 Interest expense and finance charges, net (86,066 ) (19,491 ) (157,835 ) (79,023 ) Other income (expense), net (1,608 ) (5,167 ) 1,102 (6,172 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 97,691 175,721 466,485 436,146 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 21,749 (45,586 ) (71,416 ) (101,609 ) Income from continuing operations 119,440 130,135 395,069 334,538 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 85,017 - 194,622 Net Income $ 119,440 $ 215,152 $ 395,069 $ 529,160 Earnings per common share: Basic Continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 2.52 $ 6.28 $ 6.50 Discontinued operations - 1.65 - 3.78 Net income $ 1.24 $ 4.17 $ 6.28 $ 10.28 Diluted Continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 2.51 $ 6.24 $ 6.46 Discontinued operations - 1.64 - 3.76 Net income $ 1.24 $ 4.14 $ 6.24 $ 10.21 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 95,464 51,048 62,239 50,900 Diluted 95,873 51,432 62,698 51,237

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 757,805 $ 166,277 $ 1,266,316 $ 672,516 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 102,082 5,782 112,150 7,414 Amortization of intangibles 77,204 10,018 105,332 40,148 Share-based compensation 14,932 4,410 33,078 17,631 Purchase accounting adjustments 4,876 - 4,876 - Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 558,711 $ 146,067 $ 1,010,880 $ 607,323

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Operating income and Operating margin Consolidated Revenue $ 15,611,266 $ 6,118,836 $ 31,614,169 $ 19,977,150 GAAP operating income $ 185,365 $ 200,380 $ 623,218 $ 521,341 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 102,082 5,782 112,150 7,414 Amortization of intangibles 77,204 10,018 105,332 40,148 Share-based compensation 14,932 4,410 33,078 17,631 Purchase accounting adjustments 28,353 - 28,353 - Non-GAAP operating income $ 407,936 $ 220,590 $ 902,131 $ 586,534 GAAP operating margin 1.19 % 3.27 % 1.97 % 2.61 % Non-GAAP operating margin 2.61 % 3.61 % 2.85 % 2.94 %

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 119,440 $ 215,152 $ 395,069 $ 529,160 Interest expense and finance charges, net 86,066 19,491 157,835 79,023 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (21,749 ) 45,586 71,416 101,609 Depreciation 27,432 7,273 44,232 24,923 Amortization of intangibles 77,204 10,018 105,332 40,148 EBITDA $ 288,393 $ 297,520 $ 773,884 $ 774,863 Other (income) expense, net 1,608 5,167 (1,102 ) 6,172 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 102,082 8,035 112,150 9,667 Share-based compensation 14,932 4,410 33,078 17,631 Purchase accounting adjustments 28,353 - 28,353 - Income from discontinued operations - (85,017 ) - (194,622 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 435,368 $ 230,115 $ 946,363 $ 613,711

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Income from continuing operations Income from continuing operations $ 119,440 $ 130,135 $ 395,069 $ 334,538 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 146,001 8,035 159,194 9,667 Amortization of intangibles 77,204 10,018 105,332 40,148 Share-based compensation 14,932 4,410 33,078 17,631 Purchase accounting adjustments 28,353 - 28,353 - Income taxes related to the above (65,184 ) (6,056 ) (80,375 ) (19,557 ) Income tax capital loss carryback (44,968 ) - (44,968 ) - Non-GAAP income from continuing operations $ 275,778 $ 146,542 $ 595,683 $ 382,427 Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(1) Income from continuing operations $ 119,440 $ 130,135 $ 395,069 $ 334,538 Less: income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities (825 ) (1,243 ) (4,018 ) (3,736 ) Income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders 118,615 128,892 391,051 330,802 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs attributable to common stockholders 144,947 7,958 157,568 9,562 Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders 76,646 9,922 104,256 39,712 Share-based compensation attributable to common stockholders 14,824 4,368 32,740 17,440 Purchase accounting adjustments attributable to common stockholders 28,148 - 28,063 - Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders (64,713 ) (5,998 ) (79,554 ) (19,345 ) Income tax capital loss carryback attributable to common stockholders (44,643 ) - (44,509 ) - Non-GAAP income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders $ 273,824 $ 145,142 $ 589,616 $ 378,172 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted: 95,873 51,432 62,698 51,237 Diluted EPS from continuing operations(1) $ 1.24 $ 2.51 $ 6.24 $ 6.46 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1.51 0.15 2.51 0.19 Amortization of intangibles 0.80 0.19 1.66 0.78 Share-based compensation 0.15 0.08 0.52 0.34 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.29 - 0.45 - Income taxes related to the above (0.67 ) (0.12 ) (1.27 ) (0.38 ) Income tax capital loss carryback (0.47 ) - (0.71 ) - Non-GAAP Diluted EPS from continuing operations(1) $ 2.86 $ 2.82 $ 9.40 $ 7.38

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (Currency in thousands) November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities [Continuing operations] $ 560,993 $ 219,198 $ 809,787 $ 1,378,925 Purchases of property and equipment [Continuing operations] (40,781 ) (5,534 ) (54,892 ) (26,633 ) Free cash flow [Continuing operations] $ 520,211 $ 213,664 $ 754,895 $ 1,352,292

Forecast Three Months Ending February 28, 2022 (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Low High Net income $ 74 $ 134 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 100 80 Amortization of intangibles 85 75 Share-based compensation 8 8 Purchase accounting adjustments(2) 35 25 Income taxes related to the above (57 ) (47 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 245 $ 275 Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.77 $ 1.39 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1.04 0.83 Amortization of intangibles 0.88 0.78 Share-based compensation 0.08 0.08 Purchase accounting adjustments(2) 0.36 0.26 Income taxes related to the above (0.59 ) (0.49 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 2.55 $ 2.85

Forecast Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2022 Low High Diluted EPS(1) $ 4.83 $ 5.90 Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2.76 2.35 Amortization of intangibles 3.42 3.21 Share-based compensation 0.43 0.38 Purchase accounting adjustments(2) 1.24 1.04 Income taxes related to the above (1.89 ) (1.67 ) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 10.80 $ 11.20

(1) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, income from continuing operations allocated to participating securities was approximately 0.7% and 1.0% of income from continuing operations for the three months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, and approximately 1.0% and 1.1% of income from continuing operations for the years ended November 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 0.7% of the forecast Net income for the three months ending February 28, 2022 and the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022.

(2)Purchase accounting adjustments are primarily related to certain consideration received from vendors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")

November 30, 2021 November 30, 2020 ROIC Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 623,218 $ 521,342 Income taxes on operating income(1) (95,415 ) (120,378 ) Operating income after taxes $ 527,803 $ 400,964 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average)(2) $ 4,015,586 $ 2,751,296 ROIC 13.1 % 14.6 % Adjusted ROIC Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters) $ 902,131 $ 586,535 Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1) (223,999 ) (140,065 ) Non-GAAP operating income after taxes $ 678,132 $ 446,470 Total invested capital comprising equity and borrowings, less cash (last five quarters average)(2) $ 4,015,586 $ 2,751,296 Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average) 212,535 128,989 Total Non-GAAP invested capital (last five quarters average)(2) $ 4,228,121 $ 2,880,285 Adjusted ROIC 16.0 % 15.5 %

(1)Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods.

(2)Invested capital for the fiscal quarters preceding the quarter ended February 28, 2021 are based on pro forma presentation to reflect the separation of the Company's erstwhile Concentrix reportable segment into an independent public company on December 1, 2020.

TD SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(continued)

Cash Conversion Cycle