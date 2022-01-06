TD SYNNEX : SYNNEX Japan Announces Company Name Change

SYNNEX Japan Corporation (Head Office: Koto-ku, Tokyo; President: Shigetaka Kunimochi; hereinafter "SYNNEX Japan") has as of January 1, 2022 changed its company name to TD SYNNEX Kabushiki Kaisha (hereinafter "TD SYNNEX KK").

Overview

The company name change follows the September 2021 merger of SYNNEX Corporation and Tech Data Corporation to form TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem.

TD SYNNEX is a leading distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, offering solutions that combine products and services from the domestic and overseas markets to value add and solve customers' challenges. These solutions are in addition to the traditional IT wholesale business. Going forward, it will continue to be the technology and solutions partner and advisor to our Japan-based customers, operating as the Japanese distributor of TD SYNNEX in the Asia Pacific & Japan region.

"In today's relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem, TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors through our entire end-to-end portfolio of solutions," said Rich Hume, TD SYNNEX CEO.

"Japan continues to be a key market for TD SYNNEX and we aim to provide Japanese customers and vendors unparalleled access to our global distribution platform, to accelerate technology adoption with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise. At TD SYNNEX, we are focused on creating a robust, consistent and superior experience for customers and vendors in every market, and are energized by the opportunities ahead of us."

Message from Shigetaka Kunimochi, Corporate President of TD SYNNEX KK

"The merger of TD SYNNEX co-creates new value and unlocks further opportunities in the Japanese market through our new expanded global network," said Shigetaka Kunimochi, Corporate President of TD SYNNEX KK.

"We are excited to be part of the 22,000 coworkers globally who are dedicated to uniting IT products, services and solutions from over 1,500 best-in-class technology vendors. This enables us to provide excellence across both existing and high growth next generation technology segments."

"We would also like to extend our thanks to our customers and vendors for their continued support over the years. We look forward to your continued patronage and will continue serving our partners as the Japanese subsidiary of TD SYNNEX."

Summary of Company Name Change

New company name: TD SYNNEX Kabushiki Kaisha

Former company name: SYNNEX Japan Corporation

Date of company name change: January 1, 2022

Address & telephone number will not be changed.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. In Japan, TD SYNNEX operates under the company name TD SYNNEX K.K., continuously led by the representative director Shigetaka Kunimochi, located in Tokyo East 21 Business Center 2F, 6-3-1 Toyo, Koto-ku, as a Wholesale sale of hardware and software centered on personal computers, cloud services, and mobile-related services. For more information, For more information, visit https://www.synnex.co.jp/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

Tokyo East 21 Business Center 2F, 6-3-1 Toyo, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-8559, JapanTD SYNNEX Kabushiki KaishabrMarketing Division, Digital Transformation & Marketing Departmente-mail: pr@synnex.co.jp