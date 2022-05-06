Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TD SYNNEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNX   US87162W1009

TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 01:26:00 pm EDT
101.77 USD   -1.25%
01:01pTD SYNNEX Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement With Broadcom in North America
BU
05/04INSIDER SELL : TD Synnex
MT
05/04INSIDER SELL : TD Synnex
MT
TD SYNNEX Secures Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement With Broadcom in North America

05/06/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Renewed agreement to benefit Symantec resellers and customers in small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) customer segment in North America

Today, TD SYNNEX announced a new agreement to be the exclusive cybersecurity aggregator partner in the United States for Broadcom Software’s cybersecurity portfolio.

Under this new agreement TD SYNNEX will provide a range of advantages to its channel partner community enabling them to create and be financially rewarded for delivering outstanding customer experiences, increased customer retention and providing opportunity for growth. Through the agreement, TD SYNNEX will help partners drive key customer initiatives for Symantec cybersecurity solutions while offering strong margins, partner support and upsell/cross-sell opportunities.

“This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for us and our partners that support or sell into the SMB space in North America,” said Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, product management, advanced technology solutions- security, North America at TD SYNNEX. “We see the huge demand in the cybersecurity space, and the Symantec products are a leading solution for the SMB customer segment. With the help of Broadcom, we will equip our resellers to establish themselves as trusted advisors to deliver secure digital transformation initiatives.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of the SMB segment to the mutual success of Broadcom Software and TD SYNNEX,” said Cynthia Loyd, vice president of Global Enterprise, Partner and Commercial Sales for Broadcom Software. “Broadcom Software is committed to working with TD SYNNEX to provide channel partner programs, sales tools, value-based pricing options, incentives, and multiple ways to fuel growth in the SMB segment. Together we will work to deepen customer trust in the Symantec brand, ensuring it remains the go-to choice for cloud security solutions. If resellers are looking to power their cybersecurity businesses for tomorrow, I urge them to talk to TD SYNNEX today.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 510 M - -
Net income 2022 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 9 904 M 9 904 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD SYNNEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 103,05 $
Average target price 147,25 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-7.68%9 904
HP INC.0.64%39 933
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.86%35 936
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.14%20 737
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-26.78%17 772
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-14.29%11 782