08/17/2022
103.12 USD   -1.57%
04:44pTD SYNNEX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:39pINSIDER SELL : TD Synnex
MT
09:40aCredit Suisse Analyst Initiates Coverage of 19 US Technology Companies
MT
TD SYNNEX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
HUME RICHARD T
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
TD SYNNEX CORP [SNX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Executive Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5350 TECH DATA DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CLEARWATER FL 33760
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
HUME RICHARD T
5350 TECH DATA DRIVE

CLEARWATER, FL33760 		X
Chief Executive Officer
Signatures
/s/ Cheryl Grant, attorney-in-fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These sales were effectuated pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on January 25, 2022.
(2) Represents the weighted average sales price for a number of transactions effected at prices ranging from $105.01 to $105.145. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and undertakes to provide upon request to the SEC staff, or any security holder of the issuer, information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SYNNEX Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 139 M - -
Net income 2022 616 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 10 042 M 10 042 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,5%
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-8.39%10 042
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.49%35 933
HP INC.-8.42%35 652
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-5.20%19 425
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.55%17 087
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-22.77%10 703