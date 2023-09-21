September 21, 2023

Download PDF Format (opens in new window) PDF 196 KB

Strategic Collaboration to Drive Further Value to India's AI and Networking Solutions Market

MUMBAI, India - 21 September 2023- Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Allied Telesis, a global leader in connectivity solutions and smart networks, to become its premium distributor in India. Under the terms of this agreement, Tech Data will play a key role in extending Allied Telesis' footprint in India and adding significant value to the country's growing AI and networking solutions market.

Allied Telesis offers the most cost-effective networking solutions driven by AI, ML and SD-WAN technologies designed for LAN, WLAN, WAN environments. These solutions provide granular network control, resulting in minimized downtime and streamlined operations. Allied Telesis offers seamlessly integration with more than 30 recognized cybersecurity vendors to provide True Zero Trust Network Security, ensuring a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity remediation.

In response to these developments, Sundaresan K., Vice President of Next-Generation Technologies, and Country General Manager, at Tech Data India, commented"The AI market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.26% reaching a value of USD3.9665 billion by 20291, while the networking solutions market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18% through to 2027, reaching USD225.69 million2. In light of this prospects, we are excited to bring Allied Telesis intelligent networking solutions to our partners and customers, providing end-to-end support to enhance their ability to optimize and safeguard their network infrastructure."

Anand Chakravarthy, Head of Business Development, Networking, Tech Data Asia Pacific and Japan,expressed, "As businesses continue to embrace next-generation technologies to drive digital transformation, achieve operational excellence and enhance user experience, aligning network capabilities becomes increasingly imperative. Our collaboration with Allied Telesis underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that align with the demands of the modern IT landscape and evolving needs of businesses."

Notably, Allied Telesis distinguishes itself by offering a 5-year default hardware warranty and its commitment to product availability, even in the face of the global chipset shortage. This attribute distinguishes it from the other available offerings in the market.

Subhasish Gupta, Regional Director, India/Saarc, Allied Telesis said"We at Allied Telesis are extremely happy to announce our association with Tech Data India as our premier distributor. Tech Data brings in loads of experience and deep connections and reach amongst channels in this large country. We envisage that, with Tech Data's connections in the market, we can on-board certain large data network partners and enable them under our well-oiled and rewarding partner program. Furthermore, their focus on cybersecurity solutions compliments Allied Telesis's true zero trust security solution and will help partners leverage our offerings to address a huge area of concern for customers across verticals when it comes to protecting their edges from cybersecurity attacks".

Blue Weave Consulting: India Artificial Intelligence Market - Industry Trends & Forecase Report 2029 Maximize Market Research: India Networking Market: Industry Analysis & Forecast (2021-2027)

###

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.techdata.com/apacor follow us on LinkedInand Facebook.

AboutAllied Telesis

Allied Telesis offers the most unique data network solutions in the industry. Their AI driven network solutions -for wired/wireless/SDWAN and cybersecurity offers true zero touch recovery & zero trust security, managed through a single pane of glass and at the right price points.

Partners engaging with them are able to truly see and differentiate the value of Allied Telesis. Their value offerings are very strong enablers for partners to move from other competing vendors. Also, AL driven, intelligent offerings enable partners to save lot of their operation costs while managing complex customer network infrastructures, thus making the business highly profitable, and enabling much higher customer ROI's and satisfaction.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ESG strategies and goals, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. A description of risks and uncertainties relating to TD SYNNEX can be found in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Media Contacts

Husain Dewaswala

Associate Director, Marketing

Tech Data

Phone: (91) 99204 52027

Email: husain.dewaswala@techdata.com