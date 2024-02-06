Murphy rejoins the distributor from NTT Ltd where she serves as CEO, Europe She will report to Patrick Zammit, COO, TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced the appointment of Miriam Murphy as the company’s new president, Europe. Murphy starts in her new role on April 8th, 2024, and will be responsible for leading the company’s 7,000-strong European workforce, driving business strategy and operational execution in the region. She will report to Patrick Zammit, the chief operating officer, TD SYNNEX – who she succeeds as president, Europe – and she will serve on the company's global executive team. Murphy will lead the distributor’s European executive board, which consists of geo leaders, as well as executives responsible for strategic business units and support functions in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206743102/en/

Miriam Murphy is appointed as president of Europe for TD SYNNEX. (Photo: Business Wire)

Murphy returns to TD SYNNEX following two years as chief executive officer, Europe at NTT Ltd. In this role, she held responsibility for the strategy and P&L for 14 countries, delivering technology solutions, consulting, and managed services to enterprise clients across multiple sectors. Prior to this, she served at TD SYNNEX for more than 20 years in various leadership roles, including senior vice president, Advanced and Specialized Solutions, Europe, and regional leader for Northern Europe among others.

"It’s fantastic to welcome Miriam back to TD SYNNEX. Thanks to her prior experience with us, we already know about her many great leadership attributes. She brings a people-first mentality, combined with exceptional business acumen, an extensive network of contacts at vendors and customers, and a relentless commitment to delivering excellence to all our stakeholders,” Zammit said. "She returns reinforced by her experiences outside the company and will bring fresh perspectives on end-market and customer requirements, especially in the strategic area of services, as we strive to continually evolve our go-to-market and create a best-in-class value proposition and experience for our partners and vendors.”

Murphy is a prominent advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the IT industry. In her previous stint at TD SYNNEX, she played an active role in helping to establish and advance the company's inclusion programs in Europe, supporting the creation of co-worker resource groups covering topics such as gender equity, disability, and LGBTQ issues.

Murphy said: “I am delighted and honoured to take up the leadership of TD SYNNEX’s European business. The company’s more than 7,000 co-workers in the region play a vital role at the heart of the channel ecosystem, fostering continuous evolution and seamless connections among vendors, partners, and their end customers. I am looking forward to supporting them as we strive to help all our channel partners to grow their businesses and deliver great outcomes to the market.

“The culture, talent and team spirit at TD SYNNEX are second-to-none. It will be a great pleasure to reconnect with many familiar faces inside and outside the company in early April, as well as to meet new co-workers and channel partners," added Murphy.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240206743102/en/