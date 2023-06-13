Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TD SYNNEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNX   US87162W1009

TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-13 pm EDT
95.45 USD   +1.21%
04:06pTD SYNNEX to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 27, 2023
BU
06/09TD SYNNEX's Fiscal Q2 Results Likely to Be In-Line as 'Cautious' IT Spending Trends Continue, RBC Says
MT
06/09Raymond James Adjusts TD SYNNEX's Price Target to $125 From $130, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TD SYNNEX to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 27, 2023

06/13/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A conference call to review the results will be held at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET the same day, hosted by Rich Hume, CEO, and Marshall Witt, CFO.

The quarterly earnings press release and a live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2023 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
04:06pTD SYNNEX to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 27, 2023
BU
06/09TD SYNNEX's Fiscal Q2 Results Likely to Be In-Line as 'Cautious' IT Spending Trends Con..
MT
06/09Raymond James Adjusts TD SYNNEX's Price Target to $125 From $130, Keeps Strong Buy Rati..
MT
06/06TD SYNNEX LAUNCHES ACCELERATE PROGRAMME FOR AWS PARTNERS; Partners can enter at Discove..
AQ
06/06Insider Sell: TD Synnex
MT
06/05Insider Sell: Td Synnex
MT
06/01TD SYNNEX TO OFFER HUMANSCALE ERGONOMIC OFFICE EQUIPMENT IN UK AND IRELAND; Enables par..
AQ
05/24TD SYNNEX UK IS AWARDED DISABILITY CONFIDENT EMPLOYER LEVEL 2; Achievement demonstrates..
AQ
05/23TD SYNNEX Named 2022 North American Distributor of the Year by Veeam
BU
05/22TD SYNNEX Appoints Sophia Haywood-Atkinson as Business Unit Director, Services
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 60 631 M - -
Net income 2023 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 8 899 M 8 899 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD SYNNEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 94,31 $
Average target price 115,91 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis J. Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-0.42%8 899
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.52%35 085
HP INC.10.90%30 013
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.01%21 026
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC20.53%13 131
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED19.66%11 875
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer