TD SYNNEX Inspire Conference to be First Showcase of the Meta Quest 3 and the New Meta for Work Portfolio

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, will be the exclusive North American distributor for the new suite of business products announced by Meta last week. The new solutions include a line of innovations tailored to the commercial market, emphasizing enhanced collaboration, training, creativity and design, all powered by the emerging Metaverse technology.

“As the lines between digital and physical business operations are ever evolving, the products, integrated with the Metaverse, promise to reshape the paradigms of meetings, trainings, collaborations, and creation. At TD SYNNEX, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions to help people achieve great things with technology,” said Dylan Leach, SVP Product Management - New Age Electronics at TD SYNNEX. “We’re excited to bring these transformative tools to market and help businesses unlock the power of this evolving XR ecosystem.”

In addition to the product suite, Meta will unveil their new Quest 3 headset at the TD SYNNEX Inspire Conference, held October 4-7 in Greenville, S.C. Channel partners will get a firsthand demo-experience of the Quest 3's capabilities, emphasizing TD SYNNEX's commitment to championing cutting-edge technology in the global market.

The new Meta Quest 3 headset will be available to partners beginning October 10. In addition, the new Meta for Work product portfolio will launch globally on October 24 and will encompass the Meta Quest for Business licensed software, an extended warranty for headsets, Support Plus (an extended service for businesses), and the Shared Mode feature enabling facilitators and educators to disseminate content seamlessly across multiple headsets. These products are designed for compatibility with the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets.

“We’re excited to be bringing Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest for Business to market this month,” said Christine Trodella, VP B2B Commercial Sales at Meta. “It will give businesses the ability to easily and securely deploy Meta’s leading MR technology at scale, unlocking the potential for MR to solve today’s business challenges in new ways.”

All products will first be available in the U.S. and Canada, followed by rollouts across Europe. For more information around becoming an authorized Meta B2B partner, contact Become_a_Meta_Reseller_US@TDSynnex.com or Become_a_Meta_Reseller_CA@TDSynnex.com.

