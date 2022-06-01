Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TD SYNNEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNX   US87162W1009

TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:01 pm EDT
102.68 USD   -1.13%
06/01Tech Data Launches B2B eCommerce Platform PEER CONNEXIONS
BU
05/19TD Synnex Adds Google Cloud to Solution Offering
MT
05/19TD SYNNEX Expands Solution Offering with Google Cloud
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tech Data Launches B2B eCommerce Platform PEER CONNEXIONS

06/01/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transforming the Traditional to Digital in India

Tech Data India, a TD SYNNEX company, today announced the launch of its B2B eCommerce platform PEER CONNEXIONS. This new Platform aims to realize “Transforming the Traditional to Digital,” reflecting the industry’s pivot towards eCommerce.

Through this initiative, channel partners will have access to:

  • Detailed technical, commercial information and product catalogues
  • Pricing and inventory status
  • Wide range of promotions and special price offers
  • Ability to register, transact on a common platform
  • 24x7 Availability
  • Source and sell services
  • Loyalty benefits
  • Many other functionalities

“Peer Connexions empower resellers with unparalleled convenience, allowing Tech Data to better support and enable their business,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, Vice President of Next Generation Technologies for Asia Pacific & Japan and Country General Manager for Tech Data India. “eCommerce has transformed the way we work and conduct business in India. As part of Tech Data’s global digital transformation, this Platform is a key go-to-market initiative to better support our channel fraternity.”

Jaishankar Krishnan Co-Founder, Peer Connexions said that "We are excited to announce the launch of our B2B collaboration Platform in India. The platform aims to digitally transform the way distribution channels engage with each other and increase transparency and ease of doing business for Brands, Distributors and Reseller partners. Peer Connexions is proud to have the support of Tech Data as one of our launch partners, and is in the process of adding more partners and brands on the platform over the next few months. The Peer Connexions platform is already actively supporting partners in Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Sri Lanka before bringing the offering to India. We are confident that with the wide range of features and services available on the Platform it will quickly become the preferred platform for doing business for all Channel partners."

For more information, please visit in.peerconnexions.com.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
06/01Tech Data Launches B2B eCommerce Platform PEER CONNEXIONS
BU
05/19TD Synnex Adds Google Cloud to Solution Offering
MT
05/19TD SYNNEX Expands Solution Offering with Google Cloud
BU
05/19TD SYNNEX Expands Solution Offering with Google Cloud
CI
05/18TECH DATA NAMED LENOVO EMEA DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR AND UK&I WINNER OF LENOVO 360 AWARD..
AQ
05/16TD SYNNEX EXPANDS SOLUTION OFFERING WITH GOOGLE CLOUD; Customers can grow their cloud c..
AQ
05/12Maverick av solutions strengthens smart meeting room offering with sennheiser agreement
AQ
05/09INSIDER SELL : TD Synnex
MT
05/09TECH DATA LAUNCHES NEXT RELEASE OF OPENMPS MANAGED PRINT SERVICE; Smart dashboard gives..
AQ
05/06TD Synnex to Become Exclusive Symantec Cybersecurity Aggregator Agreement for Broadcom ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 482 M - -
Net income 2022 595 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 9 868 M 9 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TD SYNNEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 102,68 $
Average target price 150,57 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-9.19%9 980
HP INC.3.11%40 913
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-11.09%37 362
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.08%20 282
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.06%18 191
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.62%11 878