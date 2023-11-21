TDCX Inc. is a Singapore-based company, which is a provider of digital customer experience solutions. The Company's service offerings include omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content, trust and safety services. It also offers services consisting of miscellaneous activities, such as providing workspaces to existing clients and providing human resource and administration services to clients. It helps its clients manage their relationships by providing digital customer experiences solutions, such as after-sales service and customer support. Its sales and digital marketing services help its clients market their products and services to their customers in both the business-to-consumer (B2C) and the business-to-business (B2B) markets. Its content, trust and safety services comprise content monitoring and moderation services, trust and safety services and data annotation services.