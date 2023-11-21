TDCX Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was SGD 163.49 million compared to SGD 172.77 million a year ago. Net income was SGD 31.65 million compared to SGD 30.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.22 compared to SGD 0.21 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.22 compared to SGD 0.21 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was SGD 499.55 million compared to SGD 487.45 million a year ago. Net income was SGD 88.13 million compared to SGD 79.93 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.61 compared to SGD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.61 compared to SGD 0.55 a year ago.
TDCX Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 21, 2023 at 05:16 pm EST
