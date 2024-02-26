TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year unaudited financial results on March 6, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time, after the U.S. market closes.

The earnings press release will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website (investors.tdcx.com).

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss the results. Please reach out to the Investor Relations or Public Relations contacts listed below with any questions.

The special committee of the board of directors of the Company, which was formed to consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated January 2, 2024, from Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder, Executive Chairman, Director, CEO, and ultimate beneficial owner of the Company, with assistance from its financial and legal advisors, is in the process of evaluating the proposal letter and any potential alternative transactions involving the Company. The special committee cautions the Company’s shareholders that no decision has been made by the special committee or the Company’s board of directors with respect to the Company’s response to the proposal letter and there can be no assurance that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia have made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

