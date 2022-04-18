TDCX : Investor Presentation April 2022

Disclaimer

01.

INTRODUCTION & OVERVIEW

Omnichannel CX Sales & Digital Marketing Content Monitoring & Moderation • Highly tailored, multi-lingual, complex interactions Bilingual resolution of cross-border, time-sensitive lodging issues CX support for disruptive, new economy verticals • Specialized capabilities to develop digital ad campaigns for small & medium businesses Optimize ad campaigns using key words & target demographics • Manage trust & safety across social media & other digital platforms Review of content that requires human understanding of local languages, political & social context FY2021 62% Revenue Contribution1 21% 15%

1. Excludes Other service fees which include revenues classified in the Consolidated Financial Statements as workspace, payroll outsourcing and other services

Singapore Malaysia Thailand Philippines

Note - Financial figures are unaudited.

SpainChinaJapanColombiaIndiaRomaniaSouth Korea