    TDCX   US87190U1007

TDCX INC.

(TDCX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 01:34:31 pm EDT
13.78 USD   +0.07%
01:04pTDCX : Investor Presentation April 2022
04/12TDCX TO PRESENT AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE - HSBC VIRTUAL SERIES : ASEAN Software and IT Services
03/30Certain Class B Common Stock of TDCX Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2022.
TDCX : Investor Presentation April 2022

04/18/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation is provided solely by TDCX Inc. (the "Company") acting in its own capacity and on behalf of its subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements, outcomes, forecasts, estimates, projections and opinions ("forward-looking statements"). No representation or promise is made or will be made that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will eventuate in the future. Actual events, results, returns and operations could vary materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Similarly, no representation or promise is given by the Company that the assumptions, variables and other inputs used in or underlying this presentation are reasonable, reliable or accurate. Circumstances may change and the contents of this presentation may become outdated as a result. Forward-looking statements are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and reliance should not be placed upon them. Past performance of the Company and any of its subsidiaries cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Non-IFRS financial measures. This presentation includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-IFRS financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results or position. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to gross profit, profit for the period, cash flow or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies which may be defined and calculated differently. See the Reconciliation section in the Appendix for a reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

No representation. In preparing this presentation, the Company has relied upon and assumed, without independent verification, the accuracy and completeness of all information available from public sources or which has otherwise been reviewed. Any information regarding price or value in this presentation should not be interpreted as an actual or guaranteed realizable price or value. The Company does not warrant or guarantee the performance of the Company, its assets, business, any financial product or any return associated with any investment. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, with respect to the accuracy or completeness of this presentation, or the reasonableness of any assumption contained in this presentation and is not under any obligation to provide you with access to any additional material and reserves the right to amend or replace the same at any time upon its sole discretion. The materials in this presentation is not complete, and not intended to be relied upon, or provide the sole or principal basis of any decision or other action in relation to any transaction.

No advice and not an offer. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as or constitutes legal, tax, regulatory, accounting, investment or other (including financial product) advice or as a securities or other recommendation. Furthermore, this presentation is not intended, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities of TDCX Inc. and any of its subsidiaries or undertakings or any other invitation or inducement to engage in investment activities, nor shall this presentation (or any part of it) nor the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

01.

INTRODUCTION & OVERVIEW

Omnichannel CX

Sales & Digital Marketing

Content Monitoring & Moderation

  • Highly tailored, multi-lingual, complex interactions

Bilingual resolution of cross-border, time-sensitive lodging issues

CX support for disruptive, new economy verticals

  • Specialized capabilities to develop digital ad campaigns for small & medium businesses

Optimize ad campaigns using key words & target demographics

  • Manage trust & safety across social media & other digital platforms

    Review of content that requires human understanding of local languages, political & social context

FY2021

62%

Revenue Contribution1

21%

15%

1. Excludes Other service fees which include revenues classified in the Consolidated Financial Statements as workspace, payroll outsourcing and other services

Singapore Malaysia Thailand Philippines

Note - Financial figures are unaudited.

SpainChinaJapanColombiaIndiaRomaniaSouth Korea

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TDCX Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 555 M 408 M 408 M
Net income 2021 103 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
Net cash 2021 297 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 672 M 1 967 M 1 967 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 15,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,70 SGD
Average target price 30,94 SGD
Spread / Average Target 65,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Junique Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Neng Chin Chief Financial Officer
Byron J. Fernandez Executive Vice President-Malaysia
Angie Tay Executive Vice President-Singapore & Thailand
Edward Goh Executive Vice President-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDCX INC.-28.09%1 967
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-6.75%33 863
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-12.14%8 659
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.10.38%7 362
OTSUKA CORPORATION-24.95%6 179
REPLY S.P.A.-20.87%5 706