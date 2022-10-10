Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TDCX Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDCX   US87190U1007

TDCX INC.

(TDCX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-07 pm EDT
11.00 USD   +4.66%
05:10aTDCX Expands Operations to Turkey
MT
05:01aTDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
BU
10/07TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market

10/10/2022 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months

TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.

TDCX’s Türkiye campus strengthens TDCX’s network and its capability to offer Turkish and Arabic in addition to European languages such as German. TDCX will also be able to serve better the growing Middle East market on the back of strong demand from brands. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the outsourcing and shared services market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of seven per cent over 2019-231.

Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder and CEO of TDCX said, “Türkiye is a fast-growing business destination, driven by its strategic location, large domestic market, attractive digital talent pool and strong research and development and innovation culture. These factors have led to a flourishing tech ecosystem with companies that are looking to seize domestic and international market opportunities. Given our expertise in helping innovative companies deliver customer experience solutions, we see strong potential for our services in Türkiye. We have been supporting many of our clients in their expansion into new markets and plan to do the same here.”

In the first half of 2022, TDCX signed on 25 new clients. This was more than triple the eight logos in the same period last year and a sign of the increasing demand from companies for outsourced customer experience services.

Mr. Junique said, “Driven by strong demand, we are ambitious in our growth strategy and plan to open campuses in geographies such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. These are markets that have high internet penetration, growing consumer markets and the talent pool we need to support us in delivering solutions for complex customer experience work.”

Game on for TDCX

The campus will be helmed by Sophie Chelmick, SVP EMEA, who has over 15 years of experience in managing Pan-European customer operations. She also oversaw the establishment of TDCX’s campuses in Spain and Romania.

Ms. Chelmick said, “Our Türkiye campus enables us to serve the European and Middle Eastern markets more effectively. Coupled with our campuses in Spain and Romania, we are well-positioned to offer clients a greater mix of options, such as to employ native and non-native speakers in different locations, to cater to different needs and budgets. In doing so, we can help our clients to optimize their CX strategy and to achieve their goals more quickly and efficiently.

“Türkiye’s burgeoning gaming industry is also an area of opportunity for us. Our expertise in serving leading gaming companies, along with our speed and agility in helping our clients establish their customer experience teams, gives us an advantage in supporting the industry’s growth in this region.”

TDCX’s Türkiye campus spans 3,000 square metres and is located at Sarıdemir, Ragıp Gümüşpal, Fatih, Istanbul. The campus is well connected by public transportation such as rail, bus and ferry.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: Outsourcing and Shared Services 2019-2023, Global, Middle East and UAE industry outlook, Monitor Deloitte.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TDCX INC.
05:10aTDCX Expands Operations to Turkey
MT
05:01aTDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market
BU
10/07TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus
BU
09/28TDCX expands in the Philippines to meet growing demand for complex customer experience ..
BU
09/28TDCX, Inc Expands in the Philippines to Meet Growing Demand for Complex Customer Experi..
CI
09/19TDCX's inaugural Transformative CX Talks to offer inside look at future CX trends
BU
09/08TDCX recognized for its enterprising spirit at the Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022
BU
08/25Top Midday Gainers
MT
08/24TDCX Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise -- Shares Gain
MT
08/24Transcript : TDCX Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TDCX INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 666 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 104 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net cash 2022 387 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 294 M 1 603 M 1 603 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart TDCX INC.
Duration : Period :
TDCX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDCX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,74 SGD
Average target price 22,36 SGD
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Junique Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Neng Chin Chief Financial Officer
Byron J. Fernandez Executive Vice President-Malaysia
Angie Tay Executive Vice President-Singapore & Thailand
Yee Peng Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDCX INC.-42.56%1 603
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-25.43%26 771
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.67%12 404
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-25.24%6 377
OTSUKA CORPORATION-15.57%6 052
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-59.08%4 458