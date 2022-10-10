TDCX Launches in Türkiye to Tap Growing Market

Plans to expand into Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months

TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has announced its entry into Türkiye to tap the growing local market. The Türkiye campus, which commences operations today, is TDCX’s 27th as it continues its global expansion strategy.

TDCX’s Türkiye campus strengthens TDCX’s network and its capability to offer Turkish and Arabic in addition to European languages such as German. TDCX will also be able to serve better the growing Middle East market on the back of strong demand from brands. In the United Arab Emirates alone, the outsourcing and shared services market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of seven per cent over 2019-231.

Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder and CEO of TDCX said, “Türkiye is a fast-growing business destination, driven by its strategic location, large domestic market, attractive digital talent pool and strong research and development and innovation culture. These factors have led to a flourishing tech ecosystem with companies that are looking to seize domestic and international market opportunities. Given our expertise in helping innovative companies deliver customer experience solutions, we see strong potential for our services in Türkiye. We have been supporting many of our clients in their expansion into new markets and plan to do the same here.”

In the first half of 2022, TDCX signed on 25 new clients. This was more than triple the eight logos in the same period last year and a sign of the increasing demand from companies for outsourced customer experience services.

Mr. Junique said, “Driven by strong demand, we are ambitious in our growth strategy and plan to open campuses in geographies such as Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the next 12 months. These are markets that have high internet penetration, growing consumer markets and the talent pool we need to support us in delivering solutions for complex customer experience work.”

Game on for TDCX

The campus will be helmed by Sophie Chelmick, SVP EMEA, who has over 15 years of experience in managing Pan-European customer operations. She also oversaw the establishment of TDCX’s campuses in Spain and Romania.

Ms. Chelmick said, “Our Türkiye campus enables us to serve the European and Middle Eastern markets more effectively. Coupled with our campuses in Spain and Romania, we are well-positioned to offer clients a greater mix of options, such as to employ native and non-native speakers in different locations, to cater to different needs and budgets. In doing so, we can help our clients to optimize their CX strategy and to achieve their goals more quickly and efficiently.

“Türkiye’s burgeoning gaming industry is also an area of opportunity for us. Our expertise in serving leading gaming companies, along with our speed and agility in helping our clients establish their customer experience teams, gives us an advantage in supporting the industry’s growth in this region.”

TDCX’s Türkiye campus spans 3,000 square metres and is located at Sarıdemir, Ragıp Gümüşpal, Fatih, Istanbul. The campus is well connected by public transportation such as rail, bus and ferry.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: Outsourcing and Shared Services 2019-2023, Global, Middle East and UAE industry outlook, Monitor Deloitte.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005176/en/