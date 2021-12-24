Log in
    TDCX   US87190U1007

TDCX INC.

(TDCX)
  Report
TDCX and 2LJ Commit US$500,000 to Support Employees and Communities Affected by Climate and Weather-related Disasters

12/24/2021 | 06:08am EST
TDCX, a digital customer experience solutions provider, in collaboration with Laurent and Loretta Junique’s foundation, 2LJ, today announced that they have pledged US$500,000 to help victims of natural disasters. The fund will be used to help TDCX employees as well as members of the community that have been affected by such disasters from December 2021 to December 2022.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, 1.2 billion people are at risk of being displaced by climate change by 2050. This comes as changes in climate, especially the rise in global temperatures increases the likelihood of weather-related natural disasters1.

Mr Laurent Junique, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TDCX, said, “Natural disasters such as Typhoon Rai have uprooted the lives of many, including numerous TDCX employees. By setting up a dedicated fund, we will be able to provide better support to our people and our communities when such disasters strike.”

For a start, part of the fund will be used to help victims of Typhoon Rai.

Fund a boost to TDCX’s existing efforts

The fund complements the support already extended by TDCX2. This includes providing additional salary and paid leave, cash advances, food and shelter in our offices, care packages and round-the-clock support through TDCX’s wellbeing hotline.

TDCX is also rallying its employees from across the Group to give generously in support of disaster relief efforts. Donations, which have hit more than US$10,000 in less than two days, will be matched dollar-for-dollar by TDCX.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc. is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 40 languages. TDCX has won over 310 awards. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.

About 2LJ

2LJ is a non-profit organization founded by Laurent and Loretta Junique to provide sustainable and impactful help to communities across Asia through digital empowerment.

1 Source: Institute for Economics & Peace, Ecological Threat Register 2020. https://www.visionofhumanity.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/ETR_2020_web-1.pdf
2 On 21 December 2021, TDCX announced its assistance for employees affected by Typhoon Rai and the floods in Malaysia. More info: https://www.tdcx.com/news/TDCX-provides-relief-assistance-to-employees-affected-by-Typhoon-Odette-in-the-Philippines-and-the-floods-in-Malaysia


© Business Wire 2021
