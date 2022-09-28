TDCX expands in the Philippines to meet growing demand for complex customer experience solutions

TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, continues its expansion path with a new office in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is TDCX’s sixth campus in the Philippines and strengthens the company’s capacity to serve Global English end-markets, such as North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The outsourced CX services market outside of Southeast Asia is expected to grow to US$86.3 billion by 20251. With the expanded operations in the Philippines, TDCX will meet the increasing demand for CX services. TDCX has signed on 25 new clients since January 2022, including a leading regional airline and one of Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platforms.

Ms Eliza Acuña, Vice President for Business Strategy, TDCX Philippines, said, “As economies around the world recover from the effects of the pandemic and grapple with the current economic uncertainties, we are seeing increased demand for outsourced customer experience services. This is due, in part, to our ability to deliver superior customer experiences and to drive sales quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively for our clients. In the second quarter of this year, our total revenue across the Group was US$116.6 million, up 23.3% year-on-year2.

“The Philippines is known for its outsourcing capabilities and is an important node in TDCX’s network. Their highly skilled workforce coupled with a hospitable culture make the country a hotspot for us to hire the talent we need to resolve increasingly complex customer issues. Our new office in Iloilo will supplement our Manila and Cebu operations and create more job opportunities locally.”

TDCX opened its Manila office in 2014 and its Cebu office in 2019. Since the opening of the Cebu office, TDCX has almost doubled its staff strength in the Philippines.

TDCX’s Iloilo office a gateway into Philippines’ upcoming innovation hub

Iloilo is anticipated to be an innovation hub by 20303. TDCX’s strategic expansion into Iloilo enables it to entrench itself in the local innovation ecosystem and work with other stakeholders to enhance the outsourced customer experience industry’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Ms Acuña said, “The outsourced customer experience industry is increasingly important in the growing digital economy. As consumers live more of their lives online, their experience becomes a more significant factor in brand preference and loyalty. Hence, this is a very exciting time for our industry and our people. With our positive work environment, attractive client roster and interesting and fulfilling work, we look forward to growing with our people and equipping them with future-ready skills that will help them stay competitive in the new economy.”

New economy jobs are emerging professions that reflect the continuing importance of human interaction, according to a report by the World Economic Forum4. The report also states that demand for both “digital” and “human” factors in the professions of tomorrow is driving greater demand for roles such as customer success specialists.

To equip its people with the skills for new economy jobs, TDCX provides a wide variety of training programs through a mix of structured and unstructured learning environments.

TDCX’s online learning and training programs known as "Flash Coach" and "Flash Learn" provide employees with access to training virtually and on-demand. In addition to job-specific training, employees also receive training in critical thinking, problem-solving and agility. These are among the top skills that are needed by 2025 as identified by the World Economic Forum.

Employees are empowered to complete the modules at their own pace while managing their day-to-day responsibilities. The training content is continually refreshed based on analytics from the platform.

In addition, TDCX provides employees access to leadership programs such as Dale Carnegie training and online tools such as LinkedIn Learning so that they may voluntarily gain new skills.

TDCX’s Iloilo campus is located at Robinsons Cybergate Iloilo Tower 1 in Pavia.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 According to Frost & Sullivan

2 Information on TDCX’s latest financial results is on investors.tdcx.com.

3 Innovate Iloilo 2030, an initiative by the Department of Science and Technology, Global Shapers Iloilo, and Iloilo stakeholders and business groups. More info: http://innovateiloilo.com/

4 Source: Jobs of Tomorrow: Mapping Opportunity in the New Economy, World Economic Forum.

