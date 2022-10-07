TDCX launches Foundation; digital inclusion focus

TDCX, Inc. (“TDCX”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, announced today the launch of the TDCX Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/

TDCX celebrates its first listing anniversary with the launch of the TDCX Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)

The establishment of TDCX Foundation solidifies TDCX’s commitment to bringing positive transformation by empowering people, uplifting local communities and promoting environmental sustainability. The Foundation will help to streamline TDCX’s existing corporate social responsibility programs and to deepen its focus on driving social impact for disadvantaged communities, particularly in bridging the digital divide.

The COVID-19 pandemic surfaced the urgency for universal digital inclusion. A Gallup study found that globally, less than one in four people in highly vulnerable economic situations had access to the internet1. In addition, UNICEF data indicated that at least a third of children worldwide could not access remote learning when the pandemic closed schools, resulting in missed education during critical years2.

Mr Laurent Junique, CEO and Founder, TDCX, said, “As an enabler of the digital economy, we believe in the power of technology to better lives. Through technology, we can break down barriers, equalizing access to education, financial and healthcare services and economic opportunities.

“We want to not only help our clients and employees reap the benefits of a digital world but play a part in connecting people from disadvantaged backgrounds to the opportunities that technology brings. Through the TDCX Foundation, we will be able to go even further in giving back to the community.”

To foster digital inclusion, TDCX Foundation will provide funding for initiatives that provide access to technology, connectivity, IT equipment and the skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.

For a start, TDCX is pledging its support for three initiatives in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines that will improve digital learning facilities for students. According to a study by UNICEF, 61 per cent of people aged 10 to 24 in ASEAN are not learning digital skills at school, with the lack of access to technological devices being identified as one of the key barriers3.

One of the organizations that TDCX Foundation is working with is World Vision Foundation of Thailand. The Foundation will provide funding to digitize a school library in the rural highland of Udon Thani Province to improve the learning environment. The school library will be equipped with digital equipment such as computers and laptops and educational software. In doing so, the students will be able to participate in e-learning programs to improve their digital literacy.

TDCX supports various community initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility pillars – ‘Be Greener’ to help with climate change, ‘Be Happier’ to nurture its people and ‘Be Kinder’ to uplift local communities. Since the start of the year, TDCX has implemented more than 150 projects, helping more than 54,000 beneficiaries.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: Most Vulnerable Lack Internet Lifeline, Gallup. https://news.gallup.com/poll/319037/vulnerable-lack-internet-lifeline.aspx

2 Source: COVID-19: At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning during school closures, new UNICEF report says, UNICEF. https://www.unicef.org/turkiye/en/press-releases/covid-19-least-third-worlds-schoolchildren-unable-access-remote-learning-during

3 Source: Digital literacy in education systems across ASEAN, UNICEF. https://www.unicef.org/eap/media/7766/file/Digital%20Literacy%20in%20Education%20Systems%20Across%20ASEAN%20Cover.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005265/en/