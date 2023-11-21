TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) (“TDCX” or the “Company”), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

  • Total revenue of US$119.8 million, down 5.4% year-on-year, including a 5.3% point negative impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period, and down 0.1% in constant currency terms2
  • Profit for the period of US$23.2 million, up 2.3% year-on-year, primarily driven by cost optimization efforts, lower tax and higher interest income

Mr. Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of TDCX, said, “Our focused approach to growing our business continues to yield results. There remain bright spots in select sectors amid market uncertainties. This quarter, we welcomed new clients including a leading global airline based out of Asia and one of the world’s most popular mobile messaging apps. Such wins are testament to the sector expertise we have built in travel and hospitality and social media platforms.

“We are also seeing results from our efforts to diversify our client base. Our revenue from clients outside the top five has increased 51 per cent year-on-year. I am confident that the steps we have taken to enhance our value to our clients and to increase our efficiency will position us strongly for the long term.”

(US$ million1, except for %)

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

 

% Change

Revenue

126.6

119.8

-5.4%

(-0.1% on a constant currency basis)2

Profit for the period

22.7

23.2

2.3%

Net profit margin (%)

17.9%

19.4%

 

EBITDA2

37.5

33.3

-11.0%

EBITDA Margins2 (%)

29.6%

27.8%

 

Adjusted EBITDA2, 3

36.7

33.3

-9.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margins2,3 (%)

29.0%

27.8%

 

Adjusted Net Income2,3

22.8

23.3

2.2%

Q3 23 Business Highlights

Continued strong client growth

  • Client count4,5 up 31% year-on-year, bringing total client count to 94 as of September 30, 2023, compared with 72 as of September 30, 2022
  • Newly launched clients include one of the world’s most popular mobile messaging apps and a leading global airline based out of Asia

Improved revenue diversification

  • Revenue from clients outside the top five rose 51% year-on-year5
  • Revenue mix from top five clients lowered to 71% in Q3 23, from 82% in Q3 22

Contribution from new geographies

  • Revenue from new geographies6 was five times in Q3 23 versus Q3 22

Full Year 2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, TDCX expects its financial results to be:

2023 Outlook

Revenue growth (YoY)

Range: 2% - 4%

(On a constant currency basis2,7)

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin1

Approximately 25% - 27%

 

Detailed Financial Information on the Form 6-K

Please refer to https://investors.tdcx.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the detailed financial information contained in Form 6-K.

__________________
1 FX rate of US$1 = S$1.3648, being the approximate rate in effect as of September 30, 2023, assumed in converting financials from SG dollar to U.S. dollar.

2 For a discussion of the use of non-IFRS financial measures, see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”.

3 The reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported for the corresponding period last year. The amount of adjustment for net foreign exchange gain previously reported in prior periods did not include unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for net foreign exchange gain, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

4 “Client count” refers to launched campaigns that are revenue generating.

5 Includes additional clients attributable to our Hong Kong subsidiary.

6 Refers to sites in Colombia, India, Romania, South Korea, Hong Kong, Türkiye, Vietnam, Brazil and Indonesia.

7 We have not reconciled non-IFRS forward-looking revenue growth at constant currency to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The revenue growth outlook indicated for 2023 is calculated and presented at constant currency, as it would require unreasonable efforts to predict factors out of our control or not readily predictable, such as currency exchange movements over the course of an entire year.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the following non-IFRS financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

“EBITDA” represents profit for the year/ period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. “EBITDA margin” represents EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

“Adjusted EBITDA” represents profit for the year/ period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related professional fees, net foreign exchange gains or losses and equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

“Adjusted Net Income” represents profit for the year/ period before acquisition-related professional fees, net foreign exchange gains or losses and equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan, net of any tax impact of such adjustments.

Revenue at constant currency is calculated by translating the revenue of our local subsidiaries in each period in the respective local functional currencies to the Company and its subsidiaries’ presentation currency, using the average currency conversion rates in effect during the comparable prior period, rather than at the actual currency conversion rates in effect during that period.

We believe that EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Revenue at Constant Currency and Revenue Growth at Constant Currency help us to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations, and thereby help us to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing our understanding of past performance and future prospects.

We exclude items from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, including acquisition-related professional fees, net foreign exchange gains or losses and equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan, as they are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and adjusting for such items is meaningful and useful to readers to understand the underlying performance of the business by eliminating the impact of certain items that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of the business.

The above non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. The non-IFRS financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently. For more information on the non-IFRS financial measures, including full reconciliations to the nearest IFRS measure, please see the form 6-K section captioned “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” or the presentation slides.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

For the three months ended September 30,

2023

 

2022

 

 

US$’000

S$’000

 

S$’000

Revenue

 

119,791

 

163,491

 

 

172,770

 

Employee benefits expense

 

(78,717

)

(107,433

)

 

(112,325

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

(7,853

)

(10,718

)

 

(10,207

)

Rental and maintenance expense

 

(2,249

)

(3,069

)

 

(2,648

)

Recruitment expense

 

(1,550

)

(2,116

)

 

(4,452

)

Transport and travelling expense

 

(218

)

(297

)

 

(386

)

Telecommunication and technology expense

 

(2,603

)

(3,552

)

 

(3,080

)

Interest expense

 

(438

)

(598

)

 

(429

)

Other operating expense (1)

 

(2,260

)

(3,084

)

 

(655

)

Share of profit from an associate

 

-

 

-

 

 

61

 

Interest income

 

2,411

 

3,290

 

 

1,233

 

Other operating income

 

1,136

 

1,550

 

 

1,840

 

Profit before income tax

 

27,450

 

37,464

 

 

41,722

 

Income tax expense

 

(4,263

)

(5,818

)

 

(10,799

)

Profit for the period

 

23,187

 

31,646

 

 

30,923

 

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

 

(499

)

(681

)

 

(6,880

)

Total comprehensive income for the period

 

22,688

 

30,965

 

 

24,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

- Owners of TDCX Inc.

 

23,188

 

31,647

 

 

30,922

 

- Non-controlling interests

 

(1

)

(1

)

 

1

 

 

 

23,187

 

31,646

 

 

30,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

- Owners of TDCX Inc.

 

22,689

 

30,966

 

 

24,042

 

- Non-controlling interests

 

(1

)

(1

)

 

1

 

 

 

22,688

 

30,965

 

 

24,043

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (in US$ or S$) (2)

 

0.16

 

0.22

 

 

0.21

 

Diluted earnings per share (in US$ or S$) (2)

 

0.16

 

0.22

 

 

0.21

 

_______________________________
(1) We reported foreign exchange gains or losses, as applicable, on a net basis for the relevant period under the “other operating expense” line item.
(2) Basic and diluted earnings per share

For the three months ended
September 30,

 

2023

2022

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share

144,935,217

144,943,516

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share

144,958,043

144,943,516

Comparison of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Revenue. Our revenue decreased by 5.4% to S$163.5 million (US$119.8 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from S$172.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 primarily driven by a 29.9% decrease in revenue from content, trust and safety services followed by a 2.8% decrease in revenue from omnichannel CX solutions services rendered partially offset by a 3.5% increase in revenue from sales and digital marketing services.

  • Our revenue from omnichannel CX solutions services decreased by 2.8% to S$98.1 million (US$71.9 million) from S$100.9 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to lower volumes requirement by existing clients in the digital advertising and media and fintech verticals, partially offset by a higher demand for our services by existing clients in the travel and hospitality, gaming, fast-moving consumer goods, financial services, technology and e-commerce verticals.
  • Our revenue from sales and digital marketing services increased by 3.5% to S$44.3 million (US$32.4 million) from S$42.8 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to the expansion of existing campaigns by key digital advertising and media clients, fast moving consumer goods, technology and scaled up contributions from new clients secured during 2022.
  • Our revenue from content, trust and safety services decreased by 29.9% to S$19.7 million (US$14.4 million) from S$28.1 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to the contraction of volumes requirement by the digital advertising and media vertical client but mitigated partially by higher volumes in the travel and hospitality vertical.
  • Our revenue from our other service fees increased by 47.1% to S$1.5 million (US$1.1 million) from S$1.0 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to an expansion of existing campaigns.

The following table sets forth our service provided by amount for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

For the three months ended
September 30,

2023

2022

US$’000

S$’000

S$’000

Revenue by service

Omnichannel CX solutions

71,853

98,064

 

100,902

Sales and digital marketing

32,446

44,283

 

42,799

Content, trust and safety

14,403

19,657

 

28,058

Other service fees #

1,089

1,487

 

1,011

Total revenue

119,791

163,491

 

172,770

# Other service fees comprise revenue from other business process and other services.

Employee Benefits Expense. Our employee benefits expense decreased by 4.4% to S$107.4 million (US$78.7 million) from S$112.3 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to lower equity-settled share-based payment expenses resulting from changed expectations of the remaining awarded tranches reflecting the changing business and operating climate and recalibration of employee headcount and costs of several key operating units in response to business volume changes but offset partially by the presence of the acquired Hong Kong subsidiary that was completed on October 13, 2022 and commencement of greenfield operations of Türkiye, Brazil and Vietnam. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the equity-settled share-based payment expense decreased to S$0.8 million (US$0.6 million) as compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022 of S$3.8 million.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense. Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 5.0% to S$10.7 million (US$7.9 million) from S$10.2 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to the shift to leased office spaces in Türkiye and South Korea, take up of additional office space by the Philippines operations and the presence of the Hong Kong unit that was acquired on October 13, 2022 to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

Rental and Maintenance Expense. Our rental and maintenance expense increased by 15.9% to S$3.1 million (US$2.2 million) from S$2.6 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to the set-up of the new Brazil operation and higher office upkeep costs at the Philippines site.

Recruitment Expense. Our recruitment expense decreased by 52.5% to S$2.1 million (US$1.6 million) from S$4.5 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to lower hiring and work permit renewal activities of largely foreign talents in Singapore and Malaysia.

Transport and Travelling Expense. Our transport and travelling expenses remained stable during the two comparative periods.

Telecommunication and Technology Expense. Our telecommunication and technology expense increased by 15.3% to S$3.6 million (US$2.6 million) from S$3.1 million for the same period of 2022 due to software and telecommunication requirement of campaigns of certain existing and new sites.

Interest Expense. Our interest expense increased by 39.4% to $0.6 million (US$0.4 million) from $0.4 million for the same period of 2022 primarily on the back of higher lease liability interest arising mainly from the shifting to leased office spaces in Türkiye and South Korea sites, additional office spaces taken up by the Philippines operations and the presence of the Hong Kong unit that was acquired on October 13, 2022 to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group.

Other Operating Expense. Our other operating expense increased by 370.8% to S$3.1 million (US$2.3 million) from S$0.7 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to lower net foreign exchange gain but partially offset by lower professional and advisory engagement fees.

Share of Profit from an Associate. This relates to our share of profit from an associated company in Hong Kong which later became a wholly-owned subsidiary on October 13, 2022 following the acquisition of the controlling shares in that business.

Interest Income. Our interest income increased by 166.8% to S$3.3 million (US$2.4 million) from S$1.2 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to higher placements of liquid funds in interest earning deposits and an uptrend in deposit interest rates during the period.

Other Operating Income. Our other operating income decreased by 15.8% to S$1.6 million (US$1.1 million) from S$1.8 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to lower government grants received by our Singapore subsidiaries. This is partially offset by the fair value gains on the financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.

Profit Before Income Tax. As a result of the foregoing, we achieved a profit before income tax of S$37.5 million (US$27.5 million) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (S$41.7 million for the corresponding period of 2022).

Income Tax Expense. Our income tax expense decreased by 46.1% to S$5.8 million (US$4.3 million) from S$10.8 million for the same period of 2022 primarily due to the reinstatement of tax incentive in the Philippines that was temporarily suspended in 2022, lower profitability of a few key operating units and non-recurrence of the one-off ‘prosperity tax’ in Malaysia that was implemented in 2022.

Profit for the Period. As a result of the foregoing, our profit for the period increased by 2.3% to S$31.6 million (US$23.2 million) from S$30.9 million for the same period of 2022.

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations. Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations recognized in other comprehensive income decreased by 90.1% to a loss of S$0.7 million (US$0.5 million) from a loss of S$6.9 million for the same period of 2022. This is largely due to the smaller impact of the functional currencies of several key foreign operations weakening against the Singapore Dollar during the three months ended September 30, 2023 as compared with the corresponding period of 2022.

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period. As a result of the foregoing, our total comprehensive income for the period increased by 28.8% to S$31.0 million (US$22.7 million) from S$24.0 million for the same period of 2022.

Additional Adjustments to Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures

With effect from January 1, 2023, we have decided to include adjustments for net foreign exchange gains or losses and acquisition-related professional fees in Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, in addition to an adjustment for equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) that was included in such previously reported non-IFRS measures in prior periods. Over the course of the previous year, we have identified such additional items as not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and adjusting for such items is meaningful and useful to readers to understand the underlying performance of the business by eliminating the impact of certain items that may obscure trends in the underlying performance of the business. For further information, see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” below.

Share Repurchase Program

On March 14, 2022, we announced that the board of directors had approved a US$30.0 million share repurchase program. The share repurchase program commenced on March 14, 2022. The repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice. We expect to fund repurchases under this program with our existing cash balance.

Our proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations and its insider trading policy. Our board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. All share repurchases are subject to and will be carried out, if at all, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

From July 1, 2023 to November 17, 2023, we purchased 930,913 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a cost of US$5,542,000 under our share repurchase program.

Reclassifications and comparative figures

In the third quarter of 2022, foreign exchange gains was reported under “other operating income” line item while foreign exchange losses for the quarter was reported under “other operating expenses” line item. From the fourth quarter of 2022 onwards, we reported foreign exchange gains or losses on a net basis under “other operating expenses” line item. Accordingly, reclassifications relating to foreign exchange gains and losses have been made to prior period’s financial statements to enable comparability with the current period’s financial statements and therefore, the below mentioned line items have been amended in the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Comparative figures have been adjusted to conform to the current period’s presentation. The items were reclassified as follows:

Previously reported

After reclassification

 

S$’000

S$’000

For the three months ended September 30, 2022:

 

 

Other operating income

6,775

 

1,840

 

Other operating expenses

(5,590

)

(655

)

 

 

 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022:

 

 

Other operating income

12,076

 

4,341

 

Other operating expenses

(12,962

)

(5,227

)

 

 

 

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income margin, Adjusted EPS, revenue at constant currency, and revenue growth at constant currency are non-IFRS financial measures. TDCX monitors EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income margin, Adjusted EPS, revenue at constant currency and revenue growth at constant currency because they assist the Company in comparing its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of items not directly resulting from its core operations.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

“EBITDA” represents profit for the period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. “EBITDA margin” represents EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. “Adjusted EBITDA” represents profit for the period before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan, net foreign exchange gain or loss and acquisition-related professional fees. “Adjusted EBITDA margin” represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

For the three months ended September 30,

2023

2022 (4)

US$’000

S$’000

Margin

S$’000

Margin

Revenue

119,791

 

163,491

 

 

 

172,770

 

 

Profit for the period and net profit margin

23,187

 

31,646

 

19.4

%

 

30,923

 

17.9

%

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

7,853

 

10,718

 

6.5

%

 

10,207

 

5.9

%

Income tax expense

4,263

 

5,818

 

3.5

%

 

10,799

 

6.3

%

Interest expense

438

 

598

 

0.4

%

 

429

 

0.2

%

Interest income

(2,411

)

(3,290

)

(2.0

%)

 

(1,233

)

(0.7

%)

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

33,330

 

45,490

 

27.8

%

 

51,125

 

29.6

%

Adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment expense (1)

558

 

762

 

0.5

%

 

3,837

 

2.2

%

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(761

)

(1,039

)

(0.6

%)

 

(4,931

)

(2.8

%)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

179

 

244

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

33,306

 

45,457

 

27.8

%

 

50,031

 

29.0

%

For the nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 (5)

US$’000

S$’000

Margin

S$’000

Margin

Revenue

366,022

 

499,547

 

 

 

487,449

 

 

Profit for the period and net profit margin

64,611

 

88,181

 

17.7

%

 

79,928

 

16.4

%

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

24,113

 

32,909

 

6.5

%

 

29,059

 

6.0

%

Income tax expense

14,037

 

19,158

 

3.8

%

 

29,097

 

6.0

%

Interest expense

1,158

 

1,580

 

0.3

%

 

1,387

 

0.3

%

Interest income

(5,991

)

(8,177

)

(1.6

%)

 

(1,922

)

(0.4

%)

EBITDA and EBITDA margin

97,928

 

133,651

 

26.7

%

 

137,549

 

28.3

%

Adjustment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment (net reversal) / expense (1)

(2,563

)

(3,498

)

(0.7

%)

 

15,352

 

3.1

%

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(1,610

)

(2,197

)

(0.4

%)

 

(7,786

)

(1.6

%)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

1,125

 

1,535

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (5)

94,880

 

129,491

 

25.9

%

 

145,115

 

29.8

%

_______________________________
(1) Refer to equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) arising from TDCX Performance Share Plan.

(2) Refer to realized and unrealized losses or gains resulting from changes in exchange rates between the functional currency and the currency in which a foreign currency transaction is denominated, net of unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives. The amount of adjustment for net foreign exchange gain previously reported in prior periods did not include unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for net foreign exchange gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(3) Refer to fees incurred on third-party service providers in connection with a discontinued acquisition.

(4) The reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(5) The reported amounts for Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income margin

“Adjusted Net Income” represents profit for the period before equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) incurred in connection with our Performance Share Plan, net foreign exchange gain or loss and acquisition-related professional fees, net of any tax impact of such adjustments. “Adjusted Net Income margin” represents Adjusted Net Income as a percentage of revenue.

For the three months ended September 30,

2023

2022 (4)

US$’000

S$’000

Margin

S$’000

Margin

Profit for the period and net profit margin

23,187

 

31,646

 

19.4

%

 

30,923

 

17.9

%

Adjustment for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment

558

 

762

 

0.5

%

 

3,837

 

2.2

%

expense (1)

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(643

)

(877

)

(0.5

%)

 

(3,655

)

(2.1

%)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

179

 

244

 

-

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income margin (4)

23,281

 

31,775

 

19.4

%

 

31,105

 

18.0

%

For the nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022 (5)

US$’000

S$’000

Margin

S$’000

Margin

Profit for the period and net profit margin

64,611

 

88,181

 

17.7

%

 

79,928

 

16.4

%

Adjustment for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment

(2,563

)

(3,498

)

(0.7

%)

 

15,352

 

3.1

%

(net reversal) / expense (1)

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(1,323

)

(1,805

)

(0.4

%)

 

(5,708

)

(1.1

%)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

1,125

 

1,535

 

0.3

%

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income margin (5)

61,850

 

84,413

 

16.9

%

 

89,572

 

18.4

%

_______________________________
(1) Refer to equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal) arising from TDCX Performance Share Plan.

(2) Refer to realized and unrealized losses or gains resulting from changes in exchange rates between the functional currency and the currency in which a foreign currency transaction is denominated, net of unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives and net of tax effects. The amount of adjustment for net foreign exchange gain previously reported in prior periods did not include unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for net foreign exchange gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(3) Refer to fees incurred on third-party service providers in connection with a discontinued acquisition.

(4) The reported amounts for Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(5) The reported amounts for Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS

“Adjusted EPS” represents earnings available to shareholders excluding the impact of equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal), net foreign exchange gain or loss and acquisition-related professional fees.

Adjusted EPS is calculated as earnings available to shareholders excluding the impact of equity-settled share-based payment expense (or net reversal), net foreign exchange gain or loss and acquisition-related professional fees, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding.

For the three months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022 (4)

 

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

 

US$’000

US$

S$’000

S$

 

S$’000

S$

Reported earnings available to shareholders and EPS

23,188

 

0.16

31,647

 

0.22

 

 

30,922

 

0.21

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment expense (1)

558

 

-

762

 

0.01

 

 

3,837

 

0.03

 

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(643

)

-

(877

)

(0.01

)

 

(3,655

)

(0.03

)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

179

 

-

244

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Adjusted earnings available to shareholders and Adjusted EPS (4)

23,282

 

0.16

31,776

 

0.22

 

 

31,104

 

0.21

 

For the nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022 (5)

 

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

 

US$’000

US$

S$’000

S$

 

S$’000

S$

Reported earnings available to shareholders and EPS

64,570

 

0.45

 

88,125

 

0.61

 

 

79,926

 

0.55

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment (net reversal) / expense (1)

(2,563

)

(0.03

)

(3,498

)

(0.03

)

 

15,352

 

0.11

 

Net foreign exchange gain (2)

(1,323

)

(0.01

)

(1,805

)

(0.01

)

 

(5,708

)

(0.04

)

Acquisition-related professional fees (3)

1,125

 

0.01

 

1,535

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings available to shareholders and Adjusted EPS (5)

61,809

 

0.42

 

84,357

 

0.58

 

 

89,570

 

0.62

 

_______________________________
(1) Refer to equity-settled share-based payment expense arising from TDCX Performance Share Plan.

(2) Refer to realized and unrealized losses or gains resulting from changes in exchange rates between the functional currency and the currency in which a foreign currency transaction is denominated, net of unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives and net of tax effects. The amount of adjustment for net foreign exchange gain previously reported in prior periods did not include unrealized losses or gains resulting from change in fair value of derivatives. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for net foreign exchange gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(3) Refer to fees incurred on third-party service providers in connection with a discontinued acquisition.

(4) The reported amounts for Adjusted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(5) The reported amounts for Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include adjustments for certain items (i.e., acquisition-related professional fees and net foreign exchange gains or losses) which were not included in similar non-IFRS financial measures previously reported in prior periods. In order to place the current disclosure in the appropriate context and enhance its comparability, similar adjustments have been made for Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue at Constant Currency and Revenue Growth at Constant Currency

Revenue at constant currency, which is revenue adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Revenue at constant currency is calculated by translating the revenue of our local subsidiaries in each period in the respective local functional currencies to TDCX Inc.’s and its consolidated subsidiaries’ (together, the “Group”) presentation currency, using the average currency conversion rates in effect during the comparable prior period (rather than at the actual currency conversion rates in effect during the current reporting period). Revenue growth at constant currency means the period-over-period change in revenue at constant currency compared against revenue in the prior period.

 

For the three months ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

2023

2023

2022

 

 

 

 

 

S$’000

S$’000

S$’000

 

 

 

 

 

As
reported

At
constant
currency

As
reported

 

Revenue
growth as
reported

Foreign
exchange
impact

Revenue
growth at
constant
currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

163,491

172,607

172,770

 

(5.4)%

5.3%

(0.1)%

 

For the nine months ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2023

2022

 

 

 

 

 

S$’000

S$’000

S$’000

 

 

 

 

 

As
reported

At
constant
currency

As
reported

 

Revenue
growth as
reported

Foreign
exchange
impact

Revenue
growth at
constant
currency

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

499,547

521,348

487,449

 

2.5%

4.5%

7.0%

The Company has not reconciled non-IFRS forward-looking revenue growth at constant currency to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The revenue growth outlook indicated for 2023 is calculated and presented at constant currency, as it would require unreasonable efforts to predict factors that are out of the Company’s control or are not readily predictable, such as currency exchange movements over the course of an entire year.

The Company uses revenue at constant currency and revenue growth at constant currency, which are supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, to provide better comparability of revenue trends period-over-period (without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates) because it is a global company that transacts business in multiple currencies and reports financial information in the Group’s functional reporting currency. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company in the Group’s functional reporting currency with respect to its foreign revenues. Generally, when the Group’s functional reporting currency dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue at constant currency rates and revenue growth at constant currency rates will be higher or lower than revenue and revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

The Company believes that non-IFRS financial measures such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income margin, Adjusted EPS, revenue at constant currency and revenue growth at constant currency help us to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing our understanding of past performance and future prospects.

While the Company believes that such non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s results of operations in the same manner as its management, the Company’s use of such non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations or financial condition as reported under IFRS.

TDCX’s non-IFRS financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-IFRS measures may differ from the non-IFRS information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-IFRS financial measures to the nearest IFRS performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

For the nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

2022

 

 

US$’000

S$’000

S$’000

Revenue

366,022

 

499,547

 

487,449

 

Employee benefits expense

(239,135

)

(326,372

)

(321,540

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

(24,113

)

(32,909

)

(29,059

)

Rental and maintenance expense

(7,051

)

(9,623

)

(7,290

)

Recruitment expense

(5,530

)

(7,547

)

(10,797

)

Transport and travelling expense

(835

)

(1,140

)

(971

)

Telecommunication and technology expense

(7,712

)

(10,526

)

(8,551

)

Interest expense

(1,158

)

(1,580

)

(1,387

)

Other operating expense (1)

(9,779

)

(13,347

)

(5,227

)

Share of profit from an associate

-

 

-

 

135

 

Interest income

5,991

 

8,177

 

1,922

 

Other operating income

1,948

 

2,659

 

4,341

 

Profit before income tax

78,648

 

107,339

 

109,025

 

Income tax expenses

(14,037

)

(19,158

)

(29,097

)

Profit for the period

64,611

 

88,181

 

79,928

 

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

 

 

 

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,656

)

(3,625

)

1,747

 

Total comprehensive income for the period

61,955

 

84,556

 

81,675

 

 

 

 

 

Profit attributable to:

 

 

 

- Owners of the Group

64,570

 

88,125

 

79,926

 

- Non-controlling interests

41

 

56

 

2

 

 

64,611

 

88,181

 

79,928

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

 

 

 

- Owners of the Group

61,914

 

84,500

 

81,673

 

- Non-controlling interests

41

 

56

 

2

 

 

61,955

 

84,556

 

81,675

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share (in S$) (2)

0.45

 

0.61

 

0.55

 

Diluted earnings per share (in S$) (2)

0.45

 

0.61

 

0.55

 

_______________________________
(1) We reported foreign exchange gains or losses, as applicable, on a net basis for the relevant period under the “other operating expense” line item.
(2) Basic and diluted earnings per share

For the nine months ended
September 30,

 

2023

   

2022

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share

144,978,861

   

145,425,637

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted earnings per share

145,032,964

   

145,425,637

 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

As of September 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022

US$’000

S$’000

S$’000

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

317,729

 

433,637

 

389,100

 

Fixed and pledged deposits

-

 

-

 

6,551

 

Trade receivables

69,934

 

95,446

 

88,808

 

Contract assets

46,958

 

64,088

 

58,808

 

Other receivables

13,812

 

18,850

 

15,885

 

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

42,243

 

57,653

 

29,776

 

Income tax receivable

314

 

428

 

354

 

Total current assets

490,990

 

670,102

 

589,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Pledged deposits

426

 

582

 

584

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

2,005

 

2,737

 

2,924

 

Other receivables

1,937

 

2,643

 

5,019

 

Plant and equipment

25,134

 

34,303

 

41,292

 

Right-of-use assets

23,434

 

31,983

 

35,236

 

Deferred tax assets

2,799

 

3,820

 

3,463

 

Total non-current assets

55,735

 

76,068

 

88,518

 

Total assets

546,725

 

746,170

 

677,800

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Other payables

38,123

 

52,030

 

49,723

 

Lease liabilities

12,142

 

16,572

 

17,818

 

Provision for reinstatement cost

2,859

 

3,902

 

5,282

 

Income tax payable

7,066

 

9,644

 

16,560

 

Total current liabilities

60,190

 

82,148

 

89,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

13,423

 

18,320

 

20,644

 

Provision for reinstatement cost

3,997

 

5,456

 

3,572

 

Defined benefit obligation

1,620

 

2,211

 

1,497

 

Deferred tax liabilities

596

 

813

 

852

 

Total non-current liabilities

19,636

 

26,800

 

26,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital, reserves and non-controlling interests

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

15

 

20

 

19

 

Reserves

151,536

 

206,817

 

219,590

 

Retained earnings

315,319

 

430,346

 

342,260

 

Equity attributable to owners of the Group

466,870

 

637,183

 

561,869

 

Non-controlling interests

29

 

39

 

(17

)

Total equity

466,899

 

637,222

 

561,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

546,725

 

746,170

 

677,800

 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2023

 

2022

US$’000

S$’000

 

S$’000

Operating activities

 

 

Profit before income tax

78,648

 

107,339

 

 

109,025

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

24,113

 

32,909

 

 

29,059

 

Gain on early termination of right-of-use assets

(6

)

(8

)

 

 

Changes in fair value of financial assets at FVTPL

(763

)

(1,042

)

 

 

Equity-settled share-based payment (net reversal) / expense

(2,563

)

(3,498

)

 

15,352

 

Provision for office reinstatement cost

(3

)

(4

)

 

995

 

Bank loan transaction cost

23

 

32

 

 

41

 

Interest income

(5,991

)

(8,177

)

 

(1,922

)

Interest expense

1,158

 

1,580

 

 

1,387

 

Retirement benefit service cost

502

 

685

 

 

566

 

Loss / (Gain) on disposal and write-off of plant and equipment

29

 

39

 

 

(1

)

Share of profit from an associate

 

 

 

(135

)

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital

95,147

 

129,855

 

 

154,367

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

(6,331

)

(8,640

)

 

716

 

Contract assets

(5,105

)

(6,967

)

 

(16,180

)

Other receivables

(1,066

)

(1,455

)

 

(2,399

)

Other payables

3,510

 

4,790

 

 

19,427

 

Cash generated from operations

86,155

 

117,583

 

 

155,931

 

 

 

 

 

Interest received

5,991

 

8,177

 

 

1,922

 

Income tax paid

(19,667

)

(26,841

)

 

(27,617

)

Income tax refunded

274

 

374

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

72,753

 

99,293

 

 

130,236

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchase of plant and equipment

(6,868

)

(9,374

)

 

(19,501

)

Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment

21

 

29

 

 

50

 

Decrease in fixed deposits

4,677

 

6,383

 

 

1,735

 

Investment in financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss

(18,974

)

(25,896

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(21,144

)

(28,858

)

 

(17,716

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(29

)

(40

)

 

(41

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(13,206

)

(18,023

)

 

(14,426

)

Interest paid

 

 

 

(212

)

Repayment of bank loan

 

 

 

(16,234

)

Repurchase of American Depositary Shares

(4,619

)

(6,304

)

 

(13,590

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,854

)

(24,367

)

 

(44,503

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

33,755

 

46,068

 

 

68,017

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies

(1,123

)

(1,531

)

 

5,277

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

285,097

 

389,100

 

 

313,147

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

317,729

 

433,637

 

 

386,441

 

