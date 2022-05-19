Log in
    TDCX   US87190U1007

TDCX INC.

(TDCX)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
12.91 USD   +10.44%
06:01aTDCX to Be Included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index
BU
05/11TDCX Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022
BU
04/21TDCX Launches Operations in India
MT
TDCX to Be Included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index

05/19/2022 | 06:01am EDT
TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. This will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31, 2022.

The MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Singapore market. With 55 constituents as of April 29, 2022, the index represents approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the Singapore equity universe.1

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 14,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: MSCI


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 698 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 123 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net cash 2022 397 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 611 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 14 706
Free-Float 15,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,91 SGD
Average target price 30,49 SGD
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Junique Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Neng Chin Chief Financial Officer
Byron J. Fernandez Executive Vice President-Malaysia
Angie Tay Executive Vice President-Singapore & Thailand
Yee Peng Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDCX INC.-32.58%1 882
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-27.21%26 289
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-7.35%8 820
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.7.62%7 178
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-40.09%7 096
OTSUKA CORPORATION-30.51%5 642