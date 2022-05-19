TDCX to Be Included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Index - Singapore Index. This will take effect after the close of the U.S. market on May 31, 2022.

The MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Singapore market. With 55 constituents as of April 29, 2022, the index represents approximately 14 per cent of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the Singapore equity universe.1

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 14,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: MSCI

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005521/en/