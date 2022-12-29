Advanced search
TDCX to Participate in Credit Suisse ASEAN Conference 2023 and Needham Growth Conference 2023

12/29/2022 | 05:31am EST
TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) (“TDCX” or the “Company”), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced that management will attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse ASEAN Conference 2023
Date: January 5 (Singapore Time)

Annual Needham Growth Conference 2023
Date: January 12 (Eastern Standard Time)

The presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the TDCX website investors.tdcx.com

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,400 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com


Financials
Sales 2022 666 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2022 108 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
Net cash 2022 387 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 360 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 17 400
Free-Float 15,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,19 SGD
Average target price 21,75 SGD
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Junique Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Neng Chin Chief Financial Officer
Byron J. Fernandez Executive Vice President-Malaysia
Angie Tay Executive Vice President-Singapore & Thailand
Yee Peng Tan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDCX INC.-37.34%1 749
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-23.83%27 247
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-38.18%12 767
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-19.81%7 621
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-49.19%5 966
OTSUKA CORPORATION-23.32%5 946