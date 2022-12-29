TDCX to Participate in Credit Suisse ASEAN Conference 2023 and Needham Growth Conference 2023

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) (“TDCX” or the “Company”), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced that management will attend the following upcoming investor conferences:

Credit Suisse ASEAN Conference 2023

Date: January 5 (Singapore Time)

Annual Needham Growth Conference 2023

Date: January 12 (Eastern Standard Time)

The presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the TDCX website investors.tdcx.com

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,400 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com

