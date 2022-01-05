Log in
    TDCX   US87190U1007

TDCX INC.

(TDCX)
TDCX to Present at CLSA's 2022 Hidden Jewels Access Day

01/05/2022 | 05:01am EST
TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that its senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

CLSA’s 2022 Hidden Jewels Access Day

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time of management presentation: 3pm Singapore time

The presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of TDCX’s website at investors.tdcx.com.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc. is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 40 languages. TDCX has won over 310 awards. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.


Financials
Sales 2021 555 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 319 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 456 M 2 550 M 2 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,65x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 13,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,19 SGD
Average target price 43,23 SGD
Spread / Average Target 78,7%
Managers and Directors
Laurent Junique Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tze Neng Chin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Byron J. Fernandez Group Chief Information Officer & EVP-Malaysia
Angie Tay Group COO, Executive VP-Singapore & Thailand
Edward Goh Director & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDCX INC.-6.79%2 550
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-3.06%35 734
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.0.00%10 112
OTSUKA CORPORATION1.64%9 115
REPLY S.P.A.-5.32%7 139
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.-1.68%6 548