TDCX to Present at CLSA's 2022 Hidden Jewels Access Day

TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced that its senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

CLSA’s 2022 Hidden Jewels Access Day

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time of management presentation: 3pm Singapore time

The presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of TDCX’s website at investors.tdcx.com.

About TDCX Inc.

TDCX Inc. is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The Company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international footprint with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia and services its clients’ customers globally in more than 40 languages. TDCX has won over 310 awards. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

