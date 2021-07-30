Log in
    TDG   CA87190J1057

TDG GOLD CORP.

(TDG)
TDG Gold : Announces Fully Subscribed Private Placement

07/30/2021 | 10:29am EDT
TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE

UNITED STATES

TDG GOLD CORP. PRIVATE PLACEMENT FULLY SUBSCRIBED

White Rock, British Columbia, July 30, 2021. TDG Gold Corp (TSXV: TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to announce that the non-brokeredprivate placement announced on July 8, 2021, is fully subscribed for gross proceeds of $4,000,000 by the issue of a total of 6,444,444 common shares. The TSX Venture Exchange has given conditional acceptance to close the private placement and will close on or around August 13, 2021.

Finder's fees will be payable on the Offering subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement to fund ongoing exploration programs at the Company's British Columbia projects and for general working capital purposes.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-gradegold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non- binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 64,423,459 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 14:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
