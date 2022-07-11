Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. TDG Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TDG   CA87190J1057

TDG GOLD CORP.

(TDG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:58 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.1700 CAD   -5.56%
07:14aTDG GOLD : Begins Drilling at Shasta and Grants Stock Options
PU
07/01TDG Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for Shasta Deposit, Toodoggone District, B.C
AQ
06/30TDG GOLD : Files Technical Report for Shasta Deposit, Toodoggone District, B.C.
PU
Summary 
Summary

TDG Gold : Begins Drilling at Shasta and Grants Stock Options

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

TDG GOLD CORP. BEGINS DRILLING AT SHASTA AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

White Rock, British Columbia, July 11, 2022 - TDG Gold Corp - (TSXV: TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") reports that on July 8, 2022 the directors of TDG granted a total of 2,990,000 incentive stock options of the capital stock of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants exercisable for up to a five-yearperiod at an exercise price of $0.42, pursuant to TDG's stock option plan.

Exploration Update

TDG is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned, resource stage Shasta project. Drilling at Shasta will include up to 5,000 metres of HQ sized oriented core with the focus on testing the extensions of known mineralization. In addition, TDG has begun field mapping and sampling targets along strike with Shasta which share common structural and geological characteristics of Shasta. Exploration is expected to continue until October.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. In May 2022, TDG published an initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta. For the 2022 field season, TDG will prioritize drilling the known mineralization at Shasta which extends south for ~500 metres from the historical JM Pit. TDG currently has 96,343,142 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward- looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; and fluctuations in metal prices. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
