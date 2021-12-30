TDG Gold : Closes Third Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. www.tdggold.com Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

TDG GOLD CORP. CLOSES $247,500 THIRD TRANCHE PRIVATE PLACEMENT

White Rock, British Columbia, December 30, 2021. TDG Gold Corp (TSXV: TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the third tranche of its non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Offering"), through the issuance of 450,000 flow-throughunits (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$247,500 (the "Offering"). The first tranche closed on December 16, 2021, the second tranche closed on December 22, 2021, bringing the total of tranches one to three, to 1,716,000 NFT Units and 5,777,182 FT Units for gross proceeds of $4,035,450.

As previously announced on November 10 and December 13, 2021, each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

To date the Company has paid a total of C$204,900 and issued 361,090 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") in satisfaction of commissions and finder's fees on the Offering. The non-transferable Broker Warrants entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.55 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the issue date.

The Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month and a day hold period.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to commission an independent estimation of the mineral resource at the Company's Shasta project, ongoing general exploration at the Company's Toodoggone projects and working capital.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-gradegold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver- gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

