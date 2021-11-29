Log in
    TDG   CA87190J1057

TDG GOLD CORP.

(TDG)
  Report
TDG Gold : Reports High Grade Preliminary Drill Results At Shasta Up to 25 G/T Gold And >100 G/T Silver

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

TDG GOLD CORP.'S FIRST DRILL RESULTS AT SHASTA REPORT UP TO 25 G/T GOLD AND >100 G/T SILVER

White Rock, British Columbia, November 29, 2021. TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is very pleased to announce the first drill results of its 2021 Shasta diamond drill campaign from holes SH21-004and SH21-005.These holes are located over 50 metres ("m") south of historical underground workings and provide the first drill section and new samples of in-situmineralization. These results have been received directly from SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") and are the first preliminary 2021 drill results released for TDG's Shasta project which is located in the Toodoggone district of north-centralB.C. The results are subject to further quality assurance and quality control assessment, and several over limit re-assaysare pending for gold (>10 grams per tonne "g/t") and silver (>100 g/t) as shown below. The highest grade gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") assay intervals are shown in Table 1 below. The assay results reported either side of the high grade gold and silver intercepts are indicative of halo style mineralization at Shasta (see Table 2) and which has been demonstrated to exist in epithermal gold and silver deposits in the Toodoggone district.

Table 1. Select intervals of preliminary assay results.

Hole

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

SH21-004

69

69.5

0.5

>10.0

>100

SH21-004

69.5

70

0.5

>10.0

>100

SH21-004

70

70.5

0.5

0.88

33.3

SH21-004

70.5

71

0.5

0.30

8.9

SH21-004

71

71.5

0.5

>10.0

>100

SH21-004

72

72.5

0.5

0.79

39.3

SH21-004

73

73.5

0.5

0.75

44.6

SH21-005

62

62.5

0.5

1.62

66.2

SH21-005

62.5

63

0.5

6.18

>100

SH21-005

63

63.5

0.5

5.36

78.6

SH21-005

95

95.5

0.5

2.79

>100

SH21-005

95.5

96

0.5

4.36

>100

SH21-005

96

96.5

0.5

1.21

51.4

SH21-005

96.5

97

0.5

12.00

>100

SH21-005

97

97.5

0.5

3.06

>100

SH21-005

97.5

98

0.5

15.83

>100

SH21-005

98

98.5

0.5

25.22

>100

SH21-005

98.5

99

0.5

0.99

41.2

These two holes are HQ size drill core and are located over 50 metres south of the underground workings in the Shasta Creek Zone (Figure 1). SH21-004 was drilled to a depth of 130 m and SH21-005 was drilled to a depth of 127 m. The mineralization comprises composite quartz-carbonate veins of varying thickness forming stockwork, with zones of milled brecciated wall rock. Alteration is locally intense silicification with potassic and/or chloritic alteration containing an assemblage of disseminated pyrite, minor chalcopyrite, visible silver sulphides (acanthite) and potentially sulfosalts of silver. Sections of the breccia body have narrow width ~10 cm quartz veins where mineralization is clearly visible (see Picture 1).

Given the overall zone of mineralization varies in width from 25 m to 50 m and the mineralization is distributed throughout, there is no clear definition of true width per drill sample interval. However current lithological

1

TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

interpretation on section suggests hole SH21-004 drill intersection cuts approximately 90+ % of true mineralized width while hole SH21-005 cuts approximately 75+ % of true mineralized width. Core recovery through these intersections is over 94 %.

Figure 1. Plan view of SH21-004 and SH21-005.

2

TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

Picture 1. Shasta drillhole SH21-004 at 69.9 m depth quartz-carbonate vein

with acanthite, pyrite and native silver.

The drill strategy at Shasta from the outset was to demonstrate continuous high grade gold and silver south of the old mine workings and show lower grade gold silver halos occur adjacent to the high grade intervals. The preliminary results shaded in Table 2 illustrate mineralization exists within the mineralized zone outside the high grade intervals. Within the data presented several intervals of core not sampled are still undergoing analysis. Preliminary results are also still pending for SH21-004 from 120.5 to 130.0 m (end of hole), and SH21- 005 from 101.5 m to 127.0 m (end of hole).

Table 2. Preliminary results: shaded sections showing gold and silver halo mineralization next to the higher grade.

Hole

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

SH21-004

63.5

64.5

1.0

1.42

6.6

SH21-004

64.5

65

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

65

66

1.0

0.13

3.4

SH21-004

66

66.5

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

66.5

67.5

1.0

0.03

2.3

SH21-004

67.5

68

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

68

68.5

0.5

0.02

0.8

SH21-004

68.5

69

0.5

0.03

1.4

SH21-004

69

69.5

0.5

>10.0

>100

SH21-004

69.5

70

0.5

>10.0

>100

SH21-004

70

70.5

0.5

0.88

33.3

SH21-004

70.5

71

0.5

0.30

8.9

SH21-004

71

71.5

0.5

>10.0

>100

3

TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

SH21-004

71.5

72

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

72

72.5

0.5

0.79

39.3

SH21-004

72.5

73

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

73

73.5

0.5

0.75

44.6

SH21-004

73.5

74

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

74

75

1.0

0.15

13.8

SH21-004

75

75.5

0.5

0.27

22.3

SH21-004

75.5

76

0.5

0.45

36.5

SH21-004

76

76.5

0.5

0.32

Result Pending

SH21-004

76.5

77.5

1.0

0.04

Result Pending

SH21-004

77.5

78.5

1.0

0.07

Result Pending

SH21-004

78.5

79.5

1.0

0.18

Result Pending

SH21-004

79.5

80

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-004

80

81

1.0

1.25

Result Pending

SH21-005

62

62.5

0.5

1.62

66.2

SH21-005

62.5

63

0.5

6.18

>100

SH21-005

63

63.5

0.5

5.36

78.6

SH21-005

63.5

64

0.5

0.24

4.9

SH21-005

64

64.5

0.5

0.08

2.3

SH21-005

64.5

65

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-005

65

65.5

0.5

0.32

4.3

SH21-005

65.5

66

0.5

1.48

8.9

SH21-005

66

66.5

0.5

0.68

50.7

SH21-005

66.5

67

0.5

Result Pending

Result Pending

SH21-005

67

68

1.0

3.29

17.7

SH21-005

95

95.5

0.5

2.79

>100

SH21-005

95.5

96

0.5

4.36

>100

SH21-005

96

96.5

0.5

1.21

51.4

SH21-005

96.5

97

0.5

12.00

>100

SH21-005

97

97.5

0.5

3.06

>100

SH21-005

97.5

98

0.5

15.83

>100

SH21-005

98

98.5

0.5

25.22

>100

SH21-005

98.5

99

0.5

0.99

41.2

SH21-005

99

99.5

0.5

0.52

28.9

SH21-005

99.5

100

0.5

1.17

58.5

SH21-005

100

100.5

0.5

0.63

28.9

SH21-005

100.5

101

0.5

1.97

87.5

SH21-005

101

101.5

0.5

0.65

26.9

Table 3. Drillhole details.

HOLE

UTME (NAD83)

UTMN (NAD83)

Azimuth(°)

Dip(°)

SH21-004

620,902

6,347,281

90

-45

SH21-005

620,902

6,347,281

115

-70

4

TDG Gold Corp.

www.tdggold.com

Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive

White Rock, B.C. V4B 1E6

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists whom inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. Drill core was split in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George,B.C., and ultimately to SGS laboratory Burnaby, B.C. Core samples were prepared for analysis according to SGS method PRP89: dry samples to 105°C, crush to 75 % passing 2 mm, split 250 g, pulverize 85 % passing 75 microns.

In SH21-004, Au was tested by fire assay with ICP-OES finish on a 50-gram nominal sample (method GE_FAI50V5). Method GE_FAI50V5 (exploration geochemistry) has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppb, and samples over 10,000 ppb (10 g/t) will be re-analyzed using a concentration appropriate method. In SH21-005, Au was tested by fire assay with ICP-OES finish on a 50-gram nominal sample (method GO_FAI50V10). Method FAI50V10 (ore grade analysis) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm (100 g/t). Ag (in all cases) was tested by digesting at least 0.5 g sample in multi-acid (four acid) followed by an ICP-OES finish (method GE_ICP40Q12). Method GE_ICP40Q12 has an upper detection limit of Ag of 100 ppm (100 g/t), and any overlimit samples are being subsequently run with method GE_ICM40Q12 that has an upper detection of 0.1 % (1,000 g/t).

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have notundergone SGS internal QAQC or TDG's DQA investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold- silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981- 2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TDG Gold Corp. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 13:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
