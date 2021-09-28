Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TDK Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EMC Components: TDK develops industry's first high-reliability chip beads for automotive

09/28/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Center | Press Releases
EMC Components: TDK develops industry's first high-reliability chip beads for automotive
  • Compatible with high durability soldering in 150 ℃ environments
  • Designed for Automotive applications such as ECM, ABS, EPS, EV-EHV, inverters and LED headlights

September 28, 2021

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) today announced the development and mass production of the MMZ1608-HE series of high-reliability chip beads for automotive use, compatible with high-durability solder in 150 ℃ environments. This series marks the industry's first* high-reliability chip bead specifically designed for automotive applications associated with engine control modules (ECM), anti-lock brake systems (ABS), electric power steering (EPS), electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/EHV), inverters and LED headlights.

In high-temperature automotive environments, such as engine compartments, high-durability solder is increasingly used to prevent solder cracks in the bonds between chip components and the mounting substrate. Since high-durability solders do not stretch easily and impart higher stress compared with conventional solders, they place a large load on chip components and do not meet the reliability requirements of existing chip beads. With improvements to the terminal electrode material and plating process, the MMZ1608-HE series improves the bonding strength between the terminal electrode and plating, making it ideal for use with high-durability solder in 150 ℃ environments.

The four products in the series have a rated current max ranging from 200 to 300 at 150 ℃, DC resistance max between 0.15 to 0.5, and impedance from 120-1000, respectively.

TDK will continue to expand its lineup of compact sizes and various impedances to support a wide range of automotive specifications and designs.

* Source: TDK, as of September 2021

Main applications
  • Automotive electrical control chips on which high-durability solder is expected to be used, including ECM, ABS, EPS, EV-EHV, inverters and LED headlights
Main features and benefits
  • Compatible with high durability soldering in 150 ℃ environments
Key data
Type Impedance
[Ω] ± 25% 		DC resistance
[Ω] max. 		Rated current
[㎃] max.
＠125℃ 		Rated current
[㎃] max.
＠150℃
MMZ1608SHE121ATD25 120 0.15 500 300
MMZ1608SHE471ATD25 470 0.30 500 250
MMZ1608SHE601ATD25 600 0.35 500 200
MMZ1608SHE102ATD25 1000 0.50 400 200
About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

Downloads Contacts for regional media
Region Contact Phone Mail
Japan Mr. Yoichi OSUGA TDK Corporation
Tokyo, Japan 		+813 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com
ASEAN Ms. Jiang MAN
Ms. Pei Lu LEE 		TDK Singapore (Pte) Ltd.
Singapore 		+65 6273 5022 asean.inquiry@sg.tdk.com
Greater China Ms. Clover XU TDK China Co., Ltd.
Shanghai, China 		+86 21 61962319 pr@cn.tdk.com
Europe Mr. Frank TRAMPNAU TDK Management Services GmbH
Duesseldorf, Germany 		+49 211 9077 127 frank.trampnau@managementservices.tdk.com
America Ms. Sara M. LAMBETH TDK Corporation of America
Irving, TX, USA 		+1 972-409-4519 sara.lambeth@us.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TDK CORPORATION
04:12aEMC COMPONENTS : TDK develops industry's first high-reliability chip beads for automotive
PU
09/23TDK : announces worldwide availability of a new generation of MEMS barometric pressure sen..
PU
09/20TDK : Ventures invests in seed round for dry lithium-ion electrode manufacturing startup, ..
PU
09/17TDK : to showcase market-leading sensor technologies at Sensors Converge 2021
AQ
09/15TDK : Very compact X2 capacitors
AQ
09/15FILM CAPACITORS : TDK releases new, very compact X2 capacitors
PU
09/14MULTILAYER CERAMIC CAPACITORS : TDK expands MLCC lineup with new low-resistance soft termi..
PU
09/09TDK : Micronas GmbH
AQ
09/09MAGNETIC SENSORS : TDK offers new stray-field compensated 3D HAL® sensors with redundancy ..
PU
09/08Hydrogen may help wean telecoms off emissions-intensive power for remote infrastructure
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TDK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 712 B 15 374 M 15 374 M
Net income 2022 111 B 996 M 996 M
Net Debt 2022 242 B 2 170 M 2 170 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 1 584 B 14 276 M 14 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 129 284
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12 540,00 JPY
Average target price 16 388,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION-19.31%14 276
KEYENCE CORPORATION19.29%151 228
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.00%96 177
NIDEC CORPORATION1.16%69 263
EATON CORPORATION PLC29.86%61 871
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.83%57 825