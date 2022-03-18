Log in
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
Inductors: TDK offers PCM120T shielded SMT power inductors with saturation currents of up to 80 A

03/18/2022 | 05:31am EDT
TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 837 B 15 505 M 15 505 M
Net income 2022 118 B 994 M 994 M
Net Debt 2022 250 B 2 107 M 2 107 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 1 527 B 12 894 M 12 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 129 284
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 030,00 JPY
Average target price 5 608,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning
Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION-10.25%12 894
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.90%111 138
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-11.33%96 707
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.49%61 809
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.71%56 721
NIDEC CORPORATION-29.08%47 225