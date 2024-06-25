T5848 I²S microphones with Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) provide high sound fidelity at ultra-low power

Enables IoT and edge AI applications including wearables, TWS earbuds, AR glasses, smart speakers, home security, action cameras, TV remotes and various AI systems

June 25, 2024

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces worldwide distribution of its InvenSense SmartSoundTM T5848 I²S microphones to enable intelligent keyword, voice command and sound detection at ultra-low power. Together with the InvenSense SmartSound T5838, the T5848 I²S microphone supports edge and generative AI systems with its innovative Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) feature - ideal for IoT applications including smart watches, TV remotes, home security, augmented reality glasses, action cameras, smart speakers and TWS earbuds.

Key features and advantages of the T5848 and T5838 microphones for low-power edge AI applications include:

Superior performance at low power: In high-quality mode, the T5848 and T5838 deliver 68 dBA SNR and 133 AOP, providing excellent sound fidelity to ensure accurate keyword detection even in noisy environments while only consuming a minuscule 330 µA at 1.8V. They consume only 130 µA in always-on low-power mode, prolonging the battery life of always-on systems.

Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) Feature: T5848 and T5838 can be programmed to listen for acoustic activity indicating keywords or voice commands, allowing the application's processor to efficiently manage power consumption during idle periods. This enables IoT and edge AI devices to remain in an always-on state, ready to respond to user interactions without draining the battery.

Unique to the T5848 are additional features and advantages including:

Simpler system design: T5848 supports the I²S interface, which saves components in the system. It also reduces processing requirements such as filtering the microphone output in the system hardware or software.

T5848 supports the I²S interface, which saves components in the system. It also reduces processing requirements such as filtering the microphone output in the system hardware or software. High SNR for accurate response of AI systems: The exceptional SNR of the T5848 ensures AI systems receive high-quality input, even in noisy surroundings where keywords or voice commands must be distinguished from irrelevant background noise. Such high-quality input improves the accuracy and reliability of response required for next-generation AI systems.

"Voice interface is now ubiquitous in IoT devices as progress in AI technology makes voice interactions more natural and user friendly," said Uday Mudoi, VP & GM - Microphone Business Unit, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company. "The T5848 with I²S interface enables simpler designs for always-on edge and generative AI systems."

TDK will demonstrate its microphones and the unique AAD feature at Sensors Converge 2024, booth #920, on June 25 and 26. TDK will present a full range of sensor system solutions targeted for applications across automotive, consumer, health, industrial, machine learning, robotics and more.

TDK's T5848 microphones are available now for evaluation and integration into various devices. TDK microphones have been integrated by multiple ecosystem partners, which reduces required engineering investment and time to market for edge AI systems with intelligent keyword or audio detection needs.

For more information about the T5848 microphone, visit https://invensense.tdk.com/products/digital/t5848/ or contact InvenSense Sales at inv.sales.us@tdk.com.

Glossary

AI: Artificial Intelligence

AOP: Acoustic Overload Point

SNR: Signal to Noise Ratio

PDM: Pulse Density Modulation

I²S: Inter-IC Sound audio format

AAD: Acoustic Activity Detect

Main applications

Smart watches

Voice activated TV remote controls

Window glass break detection

Augmented reality glasses

Wearables

Action cameras

Smart speakers

Main features and benefits

Low noise digital MEMS microphone with I²S output

Multiple operational modes: Sleep, Low Power, High Quality

Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) modes for both Analog and Digital with power consumption as low as 20 µA

SNR of 68 dBA and AOP of 133 dB SPL in high quality mode

130 µA in always-on mode and 330 µA in high-performance mode

RoHS/WEEE compliant

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.

About InvenSense

InvenSense, a TDK Group company, is a world-leading provider of Sensing Solutions. InvenSense's vision of Sensing Everything® targets the consumer electronics and industrial areas with integrated Motion, Sound, Pressure, and Ultrasonic solutions. InvenSense's solutions combine MEMS (micro electrical mechanical systems) sensors, such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses, microphones, barometric pressure sensors, and ultrasonic time-of-flight sensors with proprietary algorithms and firmware that intelligently process, synthesize, and calibrate the output of sensors, maximizing performance and accuracy. InvenSense's motion tracking, ultrasonic, audio, location platforms and services can be found in Mobile, Wearables, Smart Home, Industrial, Automotive, IoT, Robotics, and many more types of products. InvenSense became part of the MEMS Sensors Business Group within the Sensor Systems Business Company of TDK Corporation in 2017. In April of 2022, Chirp Microsystems formally merged with InvenSense. InvenSense is headquartered in San Jose, California and has offices worldwide.