HAR 3920-2100 (dual die) is a precise Hall-effect position sensor with robust stray-field compensation capabilities with ratiometric analog and switch outputs

The sensor is defined as ASIL C- ready and can be integrated in automotive safety-related systems up to ASIL D

Target automotive applications include accelerator or brake pedal position detection, clutch position determination, non-contact potentiometer or throttle valve position measurement **

March 14, 2024

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) further extends its Micronas 3D HAL® position sensor family with the new dual-die sensor HAR 3920-2100* for automotive and industrial applications. It was designed to meet the demand for highly accurate both linear and angular position measurements in the presence of disturbing magnetic stray fields. Developed in accordance with ISO 26262, HAR 3920 fulfills ASIL C requirements, making it suitable for integration into automotive safety-related systems up to ASIL D. They are suitable for applications such as accelerator pedal position or throttle valve position measurement or as non-contact potentiometer** The start of production is planned for April 2024; samples are already available on request.

HAR 3920 stands out with its dual-redundancy design - two independent dies stacked in a single package, electrically connected to one side's pins. This stacked-die architecture ensures consistent output signal characteristics by occupying the same magnetic-field position. Utilizing Hall technology, the sensor measures vertical and horizontal magnetic-field components, suppressing external magnetic stray-fields using an array of Hall plates. The sensor can measure a 360° angular range and linear movements of a magnet. A simple two-pole magnet is sufficient for precise rotation angle measurements, ideally placed above the sensitive area in an end-of- shaft configuration. The sensor also supports stray-field robust off-axis measurements.

Featuring a linear, ratiometric analog output signal with passive wire-break detection, compatible with pull-up or pull-down resistors, HAR 3920 is versatile. Additionally, it offers a switch output (open drain) derived from calculated position information or other sources along the devices signal path, allowing users to define on/off switching points, switch logic, and switch polarity.

On-chip signal processing calculates one angle per die from the magnetic-field components, converting this value into an analog output signal. Users can adjust major characteristics like gain, offset, and reference position by programming the non-volatile memory.

Designed for automotive and industrial applications, it operates in an ambient temperature range from -40 °C up to 160 °C, dependent on the supply voltage range. Compact and versatile, the sensor is available in the sixteen- pin SSOP16 SMD package.

Glossary

Stray-field compensation: Modern Hall-effect sensors must be insensitive against disturbing fields generated by e-motors or power lines in hybrid or electric vehicles (xHEV)

Main applications**

Accelerator pedal position sensor

Throttle valve position sensor

Non-contact potentiometer

Main features and benefits

Stray-field robust 360° rotary and linear position detection up to 35 mm

High robustness against mechanical misalignment between sensor and magnet in rotary setups

Optimized design supporting rotary setups together with ferrite magnets

SEooC ASIL C ready according to ISO 26262 to support Functional Safety applications (The device can be integrated in automotive safety related systems up to ASIL D)

12-bit ratiometric analog output

Additional switch output (open drain)

Suitable for automotive applications, due to a wide ambient temperature range from -40 °C to 160 °C

Key data***

Type HAR 3920-2100 Package SSOP16 Output formats Ratiometric analog Angular error ±0.8° @ 10 mT Magnetic-field amplitude range From 10 mT up to max. 200 mT (depending on measurement mode) Safety ASIL C ready, developed according to ISO 26262

* HAL/HAR 39xy uses licenses of Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IlS).

** Any mention of target applications for our products are made without a claim for fit for purpose as this has to be checked at system level.

*** All operating parameters must be validated for each customer application by customers' technical experts.

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation- driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2023, TDK posted total sales of USD 16.1 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

Further information on the products can be found https://www.micronas.tdk.com/en/products/angle-sensors/hal-39xy.