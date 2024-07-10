TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of 90kW rated GSPS 20U 19-inch racking cabinets to the TDK-Lambda GENESYS+™ series of programmable DC power supplies. The GSPS systems seamlessly transition across constant voltage, constant current and constant power limit operating modes. The cabinets are mounted on lockable castors (wheels) to enable them to be easily repositioned around research or production facilities.

The GSPS series meets the demands of testing and measurement of automotive components, batteries for electric vehicles, aerospace, high-power magnets, medical imaging, semiconductor processing, and industrial automation and process control applications.

Internally, twelve of the GENESYS+™ 7.5kW power supplies are configured together to provide twelve output voltage ranges from 0 - 20V to 0 - 1500V with output currents of up to 4500A. TDK-Lambda's patented advanced parallel system provides dynamic load response and ripple and noise characteristics comparable with that of a single power supply.

The input voltage range is three-phase 342 to 528Vac 47 - 63Hz, covering nominal 380, 400, 415, 440, 460 and 480Vac. The input circuit breakers are accessible on the front panel of the cabinet, and the paralleled output bus bar connections are at the rear. Safety features are standard in all GENESYS+™ power supplies, providing Safe/Auto Re-Start, Last Setting Memory and built-in protection functions for voltage, current and temperature.

The GSPS series uses common programming across the entire GENESYS+™ series, either by the front panel controls, remotely via LAN (LXI 1.5), USB 2.0 and RS232/485 communications or an isolated analogue control and monitoring interface (0-5V, 0-10V), which are provided as standard. Optional interfaces include a choice of GPIB (IEEE488.2), EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP and IS420 (4 to 20mA isolated current programming loop). The software package provides software drivers, a waveform creator, and a virtual front panel GUI.

The GSPS 20U 19-inch racking cabinet measures 553 x 902 x 1028mm (WxDxH) and weighs less than 200kg. The castors can be removed if not needed.

The five-year warranty series is safety certified to IEC/EN/UL 61010-1 and has CE and UKCA markings for the Low Voltage, EMC, and RoHS Directives. The GENESYS+™ series also complies with IEC/EN 61204-3 for conducted and radiated EMI and EMC immunity.

Further information on the GSPS 90kW series can be found at GSPS Series Datasheet (tdk.com)