SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pressure sensors: TDK offers miniaturized, highly sensitive MEMS pressure sensor element

10/07/2021 | 04:27am EDT
About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 712 B 15 370 M 15 370 M
Net income 2022 111 B 993 M 993 M
Net Debt 2022 237 B 2 126 M 2 126 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 1 376 B 12 353 M 12 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 129 284
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3 630,00 JPY
Average target price 5 166,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION-29.92%12 353
KEYENCE CORPORATION8.12%136 567
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.78%89 942
EATON CORPORATION PLC25.90%60 496
NIDEC CORPORATION-12.29%59 840
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.18.80%57 174