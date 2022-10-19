Advanced search
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-19 am EDT
4630.00 JPY   -1.91%
Tdk : ASIC supplier ICsense ramps-up next generation chemical sensor interface device to full-scale production
PU
Japan's Nikkei makes steady gains on boost from U.S. earnings
RE
TDK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
TDK : ASIC supplier ICsense ramps-up next generation chemical sensor interface device to full-scale production

10/19/2022 | 04:43am EDT
October 18, 2022

ICsense, a TDK Group Company and independent subsidiary that focuses on the supply of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and custom chip design services, has started mass production of a new chemical sensor interface ASIC.

The custom IC was developed for inclusion in a wearable design and is now being produced in large volumes to meet demand requirements. This project was undertaken for a large US-based client. It is expected that several hundred million units will be shipped over the coming 4 years.

ICsense was selected for the project because of the company's long track record of developing/manufacturing high-performance sensor readout ICs, alongside its vast industrialization experience.

"We are proud to announce the successful ramp-up of this high-runner," explains Bram De Muer, co-founder and CEO, ICsense. "Playing a pivotal role in the end-product, the custom chip was developed exclusively for this client. The design needed to be ultra-low power, due to it being incorporated into a battery-powered system. Our team succeeded in reaching a power consumption level of only a few µA in full measurement mode, which is currently state-of-the-art for this type of sensor."

The ASIC contains an ISO15693-compliant NFC transceiver. Data from the ultra-high-accuracy sensor readout is transferred wirelessly to mobile devices. The customer was looking to integrate all functionality into an ASIC, in order to lower cost and save area, as the wearable design had very limited space available.

ICsense has taped (i.e. sent to the foundry) over 150 designs since its foundation in 2004. About 80% of these designs are for high-reliability markets such as medical and automotive. As the most prominent ASIC design house in Europe, ICsense employs close to 100 in-house design engineers at its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium and design center in Ghent.

"We see a steep increase in the number of ASIC requests, also as a result of the global chip shortage and accelerating digitalization and focus on customer experience. Customers are looking for supply certainty and develop their own exclusive ASIC," De Muer continues. "In contrast to value chain aggregators or design houses, we have all the necessary expertise in-house to support mass production. This includes analog and digital design teams, test and product engineers and full in-house ATE test development capabilities."

About ICsense

ICsense, an independent subsidiary of the TDK Group, is Europe's premier IC design company. ICsense's core business is ASIC development and supply and custom IC design services. ICsense has the largest fab-independent European design group with world-class expertise in analog, digital, mixed-signal and high-voltage IC design. The company develops and supplies customer exclusive ASIC solutions for the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer market compliant with ISO9001, ISO13485, IEC61508-ISO26262.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America In fiscal 2022, TDK posted total sales of USD 15.6 billion and employed about 117,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 08:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 2 196 B 14 718 M 14 718 M
Net income 2023 153 B 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net Debt 2023 277 B 1 856 M 1 856 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 1 789 B 11 990 M 11 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 116 808
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 4 720,00 JPY
Average target price 6 047,22 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning
Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION5.12%11 990
KEYENCE CORPORATION-33.20%78 713
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.22%67 974
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.62%55 053
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.23%47 345
NIDEC CORPORATION-44.04%29 233