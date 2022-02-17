TDK : All Contents PDF （20.70MB）

Working toward practical application of 60 TB 3.5-inch HDDs

Moris Dovek

CTO

Headway Technologies, Inc.

The recording density of current HDDs is 1 Tb/in2. This requires one trillion magnets lined up in a one-inch square, and with current technology, data writing is approaching its physical limits. To overcome this issue, we are developing two technologies known as microwave assisted magnetic recording (MAMR) and heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). We do not yet know which of these two approaches will become the mainstream in the future, so we are conducting technology development in parallel, with the results of research in each area being used in the other, to fulfill our responsibilities as a specialized manufacturer. If we are able to achieve practical application of these next-generation technologies, we can increase HDD recording density to 4 Tb/in2, and the capacity of 3.5-inch drives will be increased by about four times the current capacity to the 40 TB to 60 TB range.

The evolution of magnetic recording methods and HDD recording densities

