Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. TDK Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TDK : All Contents PDF （20.70MB）

02/17/2022 | 12:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Integrated Report 2021

Contents

Introduction

TDK's Challenge

Chapter 1

What Kind of

Company

Is TDK?

Chapter 2

How Will

TDK Grow?

Chapter 3

What Are the

Characteristics of

TDK's Governance?

The Challenges to Power Cells

03

Supporting Autonomous Driving with Passive Components

05

Leading Next-Generation Technologies for Magnetic Heads

07

Ultra-Compact Sensors Drive Advances in AR/VR

09

Message from the President and CEO

11

TDK Value Structure

20

Founding Spirit

21

The Driving Force of Value Creation

23

Venture Spirit

25

Best Practices

27

Value Creation Process

29

TDK's Current Businesses

31

Long-Term Vision & Strategy

34

Looking Back on Past Medium-Term Plans

37

Medium-Term Plan

39

TDK Group's Materiality

41

Strategy by Segment

43

Message from the Corporate Officer of Finance & Accounting

47

Global Strategy

49

Human Resource Strategy

55

Climate Change Initiatives

57

History of Governance Reforms

61

A Talk with Outside Directors

63

Corporate Governance Structure

67

Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Corporate Officers

73

Consolidated Business Results Highlights

75

Corporate Information

79

Editorial Policy

To continuously improve its corporate value, TDK places importance on active information disclosure to and mutual communication with stakeholders. We have changed the title of this report from Annual Report to Integrated Report. The content includes the TDK Value Structure, which outlines our value system, and, centering on our current Medium-Term Plan, value creation stories, sustainability information, and our governance setup. Our aim is to convey our medium- to long-term efforts to enhance corporate value in an easy-to-understand manner.

02

Leading the industry with high-power,long-life,rapid-chargingmedium-size rechargeable batteries

Raymond Ye

Sales Lead

Poweramp Technology Limited

For electric motorcycles to proliferate on a major scale, development of charging stations and other infrastructure, increasing range, and reducing charging times will be essential. The pouch-type (laminated) lithium ion batteries for electric motorcycles developed by ATL/Poweramp, a TDK Group company, use proprietary Multiple Tabs Winding technology to effectively control the temperature increase when the battery is discharging to prevent a decrease in electrical resistance, a cause of overheating and reduced output, and achieve high-power, stable discharging. In addition, the use of Flash Fast Charging technology makes rapid charging to 80% of capacity in just 25 minutes possible. TDK will seek further advances in efficiency, safety, and convenience to contribute to the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles as next- generation micro-mobility.

Outlook for the global electric motorcycle market (aggressive forecast)

The Challenges

(Thousand units)

2,338 2,663 3,170 3,880

13,050

7,400

5,020

to Power Cells

As countries around the world reinforce restrictions on CO2 emissions against the backdrop of global environmental issues, the electrification of motorcycles is also progressing rapidly. It is projected that the market for electric motorcycles will expand on a global scale, particularly in China, India, and ASEAN countries, where motorcycles are an important means of day-to-day transportation. TDK is focusing on the electric motorcycle field in parallel with residential energy storage systems as a use for power cells (medium-size rechargeable batteries). TDK is working to develop compact, lightweight, and high-power lithium ion batteries for motorcycles.

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2025

2030

Result

Result

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd., Global Motorcycle Market: Key Research Findings 2021, released June 16, 2021

* Excluding electric bicycles with a maximum speed of 25 kph or less

* The aggressive forecast assumes that problems impeding the introduction of electric motorcycles (such as battery cost and charging infrastructure) will be resolved and that vehicle prices will decrease to levels that are equivalent to and competitive with existing internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles as a result of expansion of the scale of production and other factors.

Forecast of global demand for rechargeable batteries

Industrial

High-growth markets

equipment,

non-ICT

Wearables, small

Electric motorcycles

appliances, etc.

Energy storage systems

Robot cleaners

Mobile phones

Drones

Notebook PCs

ICT

Tablets

Stable markets

Low capacity, low voltage

High capacity, high voltage

(TDK forecast)

03

04

Advances in technology including advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving and the spread of eco-cars including electric vehicles of various types (xEVs) result in a rapid increase in ECUs used in vehicles and substantial growth in demand for automotive passive components such as capacitors and inductors. In conjunction with these developments, there are demands for automotive passive components to be more compact, have higher performance, and to reliably maintain their performance over long periods. TDK is supporting advances in the automotive elds from a variety of directions by meeting these needs and developing high-reliability power inductors for automobiles compatible with the high frequencies of ECUs.

Supporting Autonomous Driving with Passive Components

Forecast of automotive inductor demand

(Million units) 8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 2022/3 2023/3 Ferrite Metal

(TDK forecast)

Leading the market with proprietary technologies that use multiple elemental technologies essential for achieving autonomous driving performance

Hitoshi Sasaki

Department Head of Wirewound Inductor BU

Magnetics Business Group

TDK Corporation

As the safety of automobiles increases as a result of the functions of ADAS, autonomous driving, and so on, demand is also increasing for more reliable automotive ECUs, including redundant designs that can continue to operate even if a defect occurs and for zero defect designs that increase the reliability of the parts them- selves. TDK is employing a variety of processes in inductors, including wire winding, multilayering, and thin films to provide compact, high-performance, and high-reliability products. For automotive power inductors in particular, we combine ferrite and metal materials with different elemental technologies, such as wire winding and thin films, to provide the optimal product for each application, and we have an extensive lineup of highly reliable products that are expected to expand to meet a variety of customer applications.

05

06

Leading

Next-Generation

Technologies for

Magnetic Heads

Working toward practical application of 60 TB 3.5-inch HDDs

Moris Dovek

CTO

Headway Technologies, Inc.

The recording density of current HDDs is 1 Tb/in2. This requires one trillion magnets lined up in a one-inch square, and with current technology, data writing is approaching its physical limits. To overcome this issue, we are developing two technologies known as microwave assisted magnetic recording (MAMR) and heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). We do not yet know which of these two approaches will become the mainstream in the future, so we are conducting technology development in parallel, with the results of research in each area being used in the other, to fulfill our responsibilities as a specialized manufacturer. If we are able to achieve practical application of these next-generation technologies, we can increase HDD recording density to 4 Tb/in2, and the capacity of 3.5-inch drives will be increased by about four times the current capacity to the 40 TB to 60 TB range.

The evolution of magnetic recording methods and HDD recording densities

Surface recording density [bit/in2]

MAMR

TMR head

HAMR

GMR head

(Forecast)

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

The amount of digital data generated worldwide is increasing explosively as a result of the spread of 5G communications and edge computing, and as a result, the need for storage (recording devices) to record this data is increasingly growing. Storage includes solid state drives (SSDs), which use semiconductor elements, but the mainstream storage used in data centers is the hard disk drive (HDD), which has high capacity and excellent cost per data volume. As a specialized manufacturer of magnetic heads, a key component of HDDs, TDK is tackling the challenges of increasing HDD capacity even further.

HGA* demand forecast

Number of heads (million units)

1,985

1,650

1,897

1,926

8.50

1,591

1,583

7.45

6.57

4.90

5.58

4.08

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Enterprise

Nearline

3.5"

2.5"

BOM (Head/HDD)

  • A head gimbal assembly (HGA) is a component with the HDD head element (slider) attached to the suspension (suspension spring).

07

08

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TDK CORPORATION
12:44aTDK : All Contents PDF （20.70MB）
PU
02/16PRESSURE SENSORS : TDK offers high-precision pressure transmitters with extremely low-prof..
PU
02/16Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains
RE
02/15Japanese shares track sharp gains on Wall Street; tech stocks shine
RE
02/15TDK introduces InvenSense Product Longevity Program
AQ
02/10TDK : recognized as Leader and awarded an A ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Rating ..
PU
02/09TDK : Ventures Invests in Green Hydrogen-Electrolysis Startup Verdagy
PU
02/08TDK : ICsense expands IC design activities, opens office in Ghent (Belgium)
PU
02/03TDK : David Horsley elevated as a 2022 IEEE Fellow
PU
02/01TDK Raises FY22 Outlook as Fiscal Q3 Attributable Net Income Soars 59%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TDK CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 823 B 15 795 M 15 795 M
Net income 2022 117 B 1 015 M 1 015 M
Net Debt 2022 238 B 2 058 M 2 058 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 796 B 15 561 M 15 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 129 284
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 4 740,00 JPY
Average target price 5 531,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning
Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION0.45%15 561
KEYENCE CORPORATION-20.32%120 742
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-15.49%92 487
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.00%61 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.05%56 359
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.18%51 010