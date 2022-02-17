TDK : All Contents PDF （20.70MB）

Supporting Autonomous Driving with Passive Components
Editorial Policy
To continuously improve its corporate value, TDK places importance on active information disclosure to and mutual communication with stakeholders. We have changed the title of this report from Annual Report to Integrated Report. The content includes the TDK Value Structure, which outlines our value system, and, centering on our current Medium-Term Plan, value creation stories, sustainability information, and our governance setup. Our aim is to convey our medium- to long-term efforts to enhance corporate value in an easy-to-understand manner.
02
Leading the industry with high-power,long-life,rapid-chargingmedium-size rechargeable batteries
Raymond Ye
Sales Lead
Poweramp Technology Limited
For electric motorcycles to proliferate on a major scale, development of charging stations and other infrastructure, increasing range, and reducing charging times will be essential. The pouch-type (laminated) lithium ion batteries for electric motorcycles developed by ATL/Poweramp, a TDK Group company, use proprietary Multiple Tabs Winding technology to effectively control the temperature increase when the battery is discharging to prevent a decrease in electrical resistance, a cause of overheating and reduced output, and achieve high-power, stable discharging. In addition, the use of Flash Fast Charging technology makes rapid charging to 80% of capacity in just 25 minutes possible. TDK will seek further advances in efficiency, safety, and convenience to contribute to the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles as next- generation micro-mobility.
Outlook for the global electric motorcycle market (aggressive forecast)
The Challenges
(Thousand units)
2,338 2,6633,1703,880
13,050
7,400
5,020
to Power Cells
As countries around the world reinforce restrictions on CO2 emissions against the backdrop of global environmental issues, the electrification of motorcycles is also progressing rapidly. It is projected that the market for electric motorcycles will expand on a global scale, particularly in China, India, and ASEAN countries, where motorcycles are an important means of day-to-day transportation. TDK is focusing on the electric motorcycle field in parallel with residential energy storage systems as a use for power cells (medium-size rechargeable batteries). TDK is working to develop compact, lightweight, and high-power lithium ion batteries for motorcycles.
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2025
2030
Result
Result
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Source: Yano Research Institute Ltd., Global Motorcycle Market: Key Research Findings 2021, released June 16, 2021
* Excluding electric bicycles with a maximum speed of 25 kph or less
* The aggressive forecast assumes that problems impeding the introduction of electric motorcycles (such as battery cost and charging infrastructure) will be resolved and that vehicle prices will decrease to levels that are equivalent to and competitive with existing internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles as a result of expansion of the scale of production and other factors.
Forecast of global demand for rechargeable batteries
Industrial
High-growth markets
equipment,
non-ICT
Wearables, small
Electric motorcycles
appliances, etc.
Energy storage systems
Robot cleaners
Mobile phones
Drones
Notebook PCs
ICT
Tablets
Stable markets
Low capacity, low voltage
High capacity, high voltage
(TDK forecast)
03
04
Advances in technology including advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving and the spread of eco-cars including electric vehicles of various types (xEVs) result in a rapid increase in ECUs used in vehicles and substantial growth in demand for automotive passive components such as capacitors and inductors. In conjunction with these developments, there are demands for automotive passive components to be more compact, have higher performance, and to reliably maintain their performance over long periods. TDK is supporting advances in the automotive elds from a variety of directions by meeting these needs and developing high-reliability power inductors for automobiles compatible with the high frequencies of ECUs.
Supporting Autonomous Driving with Passive Components
Forecast of automotive inductor demand
(Million units) 8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
2019/3 2020/3 2021/3 2022/3 2023/3 Ferrite Metal
(TDK forecast)
Leading the market with proprietary technologies that use multiple elemental technologies essential for achieving autonomous driving performance
Hitoshi Sasaki
Department Head of Wirewound Inductor BU
Magnetics Business Group
TDK Corporation
As the safety of automobiles increases as a result of the functions of ADAS, autonomous driving, and so on, demand is also increasing for more reliable automotive ECUs, including redundant designs that can continue to operate even if a defect occurs and for zero defect designs that increase the reliability of the parts them- selves. TDK is employing a variety of processes in inductors, including wire winding, multilayering, and thin films to provide compact, high-performance, and high-reliability products. For automotive power inductors in particular, we combine ferrite and metal materials with different elemental technologies, such as wire winding and thin films, to provide the optimal product for each application, and we have an extensive lineup of highly reliable products that are expected to expand to meet a variety of customer applications.
05
06
Leading
Next-Generation
Technologies for
Magnetic Heads
Working toward practical application of 60 TB 3.5-inch HDDs
Moris Dovek
CTO
Headway Technologies, Inc.
The recording density of current HDDs is 1 Tb/in2. This requires one trillion magnets lined up in a one-inch square, and with current technology, data writing is approaching its physical limits. To overcome this issue, we are developing two technologies known as microwave assisted magnetic recording (MAMR) and heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR). We do not yet know which of these two approaches will become the mainstream in the future, so we are conducting technology development in parallel, with the results of research in each area being used in the other, to fulfill our responsibilities as a specialized manufacturer. If we are able to achieve practical application of these next-generation technologies, we can increase HDD recording density to 4 Tb/in2, and the capacity of 3.5-inch drives will be increased by about four times the current capacity to the 40 TB to 60 TB range.
The evolution of magnetic recording methods and HDD recording densities
Surface recording density [bit/in2]
MAMR
TMR head
HAMR
GMR head
(Forecast)
1995
2000
2005
2010
2015
2020
2025
The amount of digital data generated worldwide is increasing explosively as a result of the spread of 5G communications and edge computing, and as a result, the need for storage (recording devices) to record this data is increasingly growing. Storage includes solid state drives (SSDs), which use semiconductor elements, but the mainstream storage used in data centers is the hard disk drive (HDD), which has high capacity and excellent cost per data volume. As a specialized manufacturer of magnetic heads, a key component of HDDs, TDK is tackling the challenges of increasing HDD capacity even further.
HGA* demand forecast
Number of heads (million units)
1,985
1,650
1,897
1,926
8.50
1,591
1,583
7.45
6.57
4.90
5.58
4.08
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Enterprise
Nearline
3.5"
2.5"
BOM (Head/HDD)
A head gimbal assembly (HGA) is a component with the HDD head element (slider) attached to the suspension (suspension spring).
07
08
