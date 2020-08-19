TDK : Announcement of Posting of Extraordinary Income as a Result of Absorption-Type Merger with Consolidated Subsidiary

Corporate

Announcement of Posting of Extraordinary Income (Gain on Extinguishment of Tie-In Shares) as a Result of Absorption-Type Merger with Consolidated Subsidiary

August 19, 2020

TDK Corporation (President and CEO: Shigenao Ishiguro, hereinafter "the Company") announces that in connection with the "Announcement of Absorption-Type Merger (Simplified Merger) of Consolidated Subsidiary" as of March 25, 2020, the Company merged with TDK- EPC Corporation (hereinafter "TDK-EPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as of July 1, 2020. As a result of the absorption-type merger with the consolidated subsidiary, the Company is scheduled to post a gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares as extraordinary income in its non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Details are as follows.

1. Details of extraordinary income

As of the effective date of the merger (July 1, 2020), the Company is scheduled to post the difference between the net assets received from the dissolved company (TDK-EPC) and the book value of its shares (tie-in shares) held by the Company, which is approximately 144.7billion yen, as extraordinary income in the form of a gain on extinguishment of tie-in shares in the Company's non-consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

2. Impact on the consolidated results

As the income in question will be eliminated in the consolidation, there will be no impact on the Company's consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021.

