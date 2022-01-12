Log in
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
TDK : Announcement of personnel change

01/12/2022 | 04:56am EST
News Center | Press Release
Announcement of personnel change

Jan. 12, 2022

TDK Corporation announces the following personnel change.


  • 1. Change in personnel responsibility as of February 1, 2022
    Name New Position Former Position
    Kazuhiro Kuroda General Manager, Management Audit Group Deputy General Manager, Management Audit Group
Contact for media
Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 09:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
