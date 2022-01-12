TDK : Announcement of personnel change

News Center | Press Release
Announcement of personnel change
Jan. 12, 2022
TDK Corporation announces the following personnel change.
1. Change in personnel responsibility as of February 1, 2022
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Kazuhiro Kuroda
|
General Manager, Management Audit Group
|
Deputy General Manager, Management Audit Group
|
Contact
|
Phone
|
Mail
|
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi
|
TDK Corporation
|
+81 3 6778-1055
|
pr@jp.tdk.com
