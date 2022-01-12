TDK : Announcement of personnel change

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 784 B 15 460 M 15 460 M Net income 2022 113 B 976 M 976 M Net Debt 2022 199 B 1 727 M 1 727 M P/E ratio 2022 14,7x Yield 2022 1,55% Capitalization 1 669 B 14 468 M 14 471 M EV / Sales 2022 1,05x EV / Sales 2023 0,97x Nbr of Employees 129 284 Free-Float 97,2% Chart TDK CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 4 405,00 JPY Average target price 5 469,50 JPY Spread / Average Target 24,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Shigenao Ishiguro President, CEO & Representative Director Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting Makoto Sumita Chairman Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TDK CORPORATION -1.89% 14 468 KEYENCE CORPORATION -13.53% 131 366 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -4.91% 103 324 EATON CORPORATION PLC -3.70% 66 869 NIDEC CORPORATION -8.69% 62 538 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 3.67% 57 336