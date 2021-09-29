Log in
TDK : Announcement of personnel changes

09/29/2021 | 04:12am EDT
News Center | Press Release
Announcement of personnel changes

September 29, 2021

TDK Corporation announces the following personnel changes.


  • 1. Change in executive's responsibility as of October 1, 2021
    Name New Position Former Position
    Mitsuru Nagata Chief Sales Officer, Electronic Components Business Company Chief Sales Officer, Electronic Components Business Company (ECBC)
    and General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company
    2. Changes in personnel responsibilities as of October 1, 2021
    Name New Position Former Position
    Ludger Trockel General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company -
    Yukihiko Sawairi Deputy General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company -
Contact for media
Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
