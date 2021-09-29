TDK : Announcement of personnel changes

News Center | Press Release
Announcement of personnel changes
September 29, 2021
TDK Corporation announces the following personnel changes.
Contact for media
-
1. Change in executive's responsibility as of October 1, 2021
2. Changes in personnel responsibilities as of October 1, 2021
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Mitsuru Nagata
|
Chief Sales Officer, Electronic Components Business Company
|
Chief Sales Officer, Electronic Components Business Company (ECBC)
and General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Former Position
|
Ludger Trockel
|
General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company
|
-
|
Yukihiko Sawairi
|
Deputy General Manager, ECBC Sales & Marketing Group, Electronic Components Business Company
|
-
|
Contact
|
Phone
|
Mail
|
Mr. Kazushige Atsumi
|
TDK Corporation
|
+81 3 6778-1055
|
pr@jp.tdk.com
Disclaimer
TDK Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 08:11:06 UTC.