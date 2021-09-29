TDK : Announcement of personnel changes

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 1 712 B 15 370 M 15 370 M Net income 2022 111 B 996 M 996 M Net Debt 2022 237 B 2 126 M 2 126 M P/E ratio 2022 4,83x Yield 2022 4,87% Capitalization 532 B 4 781 M 4 778 M EV / Sales 2022 0,45x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 129 284 Free-Float 97,1% Chart TDK CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 4 213,29 JPY Average target price 15 777,78 JPY Spread / Average Target 274% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Shigenao Ishiguro President, CEO & Representative Director Tetsuji Yamanishi Representative Director, GM-Finance & Accounting Makoto Sumita Chairman Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TDK CORPORATION -18.66% 4 781 KEYENCE CORPORATION 16.34% 147 007 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 21.72% 93 479 NIDEC CORPORATION -0.46% 67 932 EATON CORPORATION PLC 29.14% 61 409 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 20.36% 57 192