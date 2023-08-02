News Center | Press ReleaseAnnouncement of personnel changes
August 2, 2023
TDK Corporation announces the following personnel changes.1. Change in executive's responsibility as of October 1, 2023
2. Changes in personnel responsibilities as of October 1, 2023
|Name
|New Position
|Former Position
|Shuichi Hashiyama
|General Manager, Corporate Strategy HQ
|
General Manager, Corporate Strategy HQ
and General Manager, Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
Contact for media
|Name
|New Position
|Former Position
|Satoshi Sakai
|General Manager, Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
|General Manager, IR&SR Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
|Norbert Palanovics
|General Manager, Corporate Communications Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
|-
|Atsuo Omagari
|General Manager, IR&SR Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
|General Manager, Corporate Communications Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
|Contact
|Phone
|Mr. Atsuo Omagari
|TDK Corporation
|+81 3 6778-1055
|TDK.PR@tdk.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TDK Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 08:10:04 UTC.