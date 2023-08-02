TDK Corporation specialises in the design, manufacture and sales of electronic products and recording equipment. Net sales break down by family product as follows: - rechargeable batteries and energy converters (46.9%); - electronic equipment and components (33.1%): ceramic capacitors, ferrites, magnets, inductors, high-frequency components, transformers, converters, thermistors, etc.; - recording equipment (13.5%): recording appliances (notably magnetic heads for hard disks, heads for disk drives and thermal printer heads), recording equipment (audio and video cassettes, optical disks, computer data storage tapes, PC cards, etc.); - other (3.5%): rechargeable batteries, memory cards, displays and mechatronic equipment. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (8%), China (56.8%), Asia (18.7%), Europe (10%) and Americas (6.5%).