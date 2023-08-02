News Center | Press Release
Announcement of personnel changes

August 2, 2023

TDK Corporation announces the following personnel changes.

1. Change in executive's responsibility as of October 1, 2023
Name New Position Former Position
Shuichi Hashiyama General Manager, Corporate Strategy HQ General Manager, Corporate Strategy HQ
and General Manager, Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
2. Changes in personnel responsibilities as of October 1, 2023
Name New Position Former Position
Satoshi Sakai General Manager, Corporate Planning Group, Corporate Strategy HQ General Manager, IR&SR Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
Norbert Palanovics General Manager, Corporate Communications Group, Corporate Strategy HQ -
Atsuo Omagari General Manager, IR&SR Group, Corporate Strategy HQ General Manager, Corporate Communications Group, Corporate Strategy HQ
Contact for media
Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Atsuo Omagari TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 TDK.PR@tdk.com

