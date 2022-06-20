Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  TDK Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-20 am EDT
4160.00 JPY   -2.12%
06/02TDK : Convocation (PDF：561KB)
PU
06/02TDK : Internet Disclosure Items for Notice of Convocation of the 126th Ordinary General Meeting (Consolidated Statement of Equity and List of Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements)
PU
05/26TDK's FY22 Attributable Net Income Surges over 131%
MT
TDK : Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
News Center | Press Release
[Background to Disclosure] Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary

June 20, 2022

With regard to the business alliance between our subsidiary, Amperex Technology Limited (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, hereinafter "ATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (Fujian, China, hereinafter "CATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery for automobile and other applications, including the establishment of a joint venture company, announced in the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited" on April 28, 2021 and the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited [Background to Disclosure] and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" on April 27, 2022, we hereby announce that the representatives, etc. of the joint venture companies, which were undetermined, have been confirmed as follows. The applicable items are underlined. [Below I]

In addition, we also announce that the date of establishment of the subsidiary that will be the holding company of the joint ventures, which was undecided, has been confirmed, as announced in the above timely disclosure dated April 27, 2022. The applicable items are underlined. [Below II]


I. Background to Disclosure [Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture] 1. Outline of the Joint Venture
(1) Name Xiamen Ampcore Technology Limited
(2) Location Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3) Representative Jia Zhuocheng
(4) Business Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery cell
(5) Capital 5.0 billion RMB
(6) Date of establishment June 13, 2022
(7) Fiscal year end December 31
(8) Net assets 5.0 billion RMB
(9) Total assets 5.0 billion RMB
(10) Equity ratio ATL: 30%, CATL: 70%
(1) Name Xiamen Ampack Technology Limited
(2) Location Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3) Representative Jia Zhuocheng
(4) Business Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery pack
(5) Capital 1.0 billion RMB
(6) Date of establishment June 14, 2022
(7) Fiscal year end December 31
(8) Net assets 1.0 billion RMB
(9) Total assets 1.0 billion RMB
(10) Equity ratio ATL: 70%, CATL: 30%
2. Schedule
(1) Date of resolution of the Board of Directors April 28, 2021
(2) Date of final contract April 28, 2021
(3) Date of changes to subsidiaries June 14, 2022
II. Background to Disclosure [Establishment of a subsidiary [holding company]] Outline of the subsidiary
(1) Name Xiamen Ampeak Technology Limited
(2) Location Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3) Representative Guo Weimiao*
(4) Business Holding company for 2 joint ventures of CATL and ATL
(5) Capital 2,201 million RMB
(6) Date of establishment June 8, 2022
(7) Investment ratio ATL: 100%
(8) Relationship between the listed company and Ampeak Capital relationship Xiamen Ampeak Technology Limited will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation.
Personal relationship Officers and employees of ATL, the subsidiary of TDK Corporation conducting battery business, will serve as directors.
Business relationship Nothing to report

*In the timely disclosure dated April 27, 2022, the name was Jia Zhuocheng. However, the above change has been made.

Contacts for media
Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Atsuo Omagari TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
