TDK : Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary

News Center | Press Release

June 20, 2022

With regard to the business alliance between our subsidiary, Amperex Technology Limited (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, hereinafter "ATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (Fujian, China, hereinafter "CATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery for automobile and other applications, including the establishment of a joint venture company, announced in the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited" on April 28, 2021 and the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited [Background to Disclosure] and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" on April 27, 2022, we hereby announce that the representatives, etc. of the joint venture companies, which were undetermined, have been confirmed as follows. The applicable items are underlined. [Below I]

In addition, we also announce that the date of establishment of the subsidiary that will be the holding company of the joint ventures, which was undecided, has been confirmed, as announced in the above timely disclosure dated April 27, 2022. The applicable items are underlined. [Below II]

(1) Name Xiamen Ampcore Technology Limited (2) Location Xiamen, Fujian Province, China (3) Representative Jia Zhuocheng (4) Business Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery cell (5) Capital 5.0 billion RMB (6) Date of establishment June 13, 2022 (7) Fiscal year end December 31 (8) Net assets 5.0 billion RMB (9) Total assets 5.0 billion RMB (10) Equity ratio ATL: 30%, CATL: 70% (1) Name Xiamen Ampack Technology Limited (2) Location Xiamen, Fujian Province, China (3) Representative Jia Zhuocheng (4) Business Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery pack (5) Capital 1.0 billion RMB (6) Date of establishment June 14, 2022 (7) Fiscal year end December 31 (8) Net assets 1.0 billion RMB (9) Total assets 1.0 billion RMB (10) Equity ratio ATL: 70%, CATL: 30%

(1) Date of resolution of the Board of Directors April 28, 2021 (2) Date of final contract April 28, 2021 (3) Date of changes to subsidiaries June 14, 2022