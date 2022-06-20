TDK : Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary
06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
News Center | Press Release
[Background to Disclosure] Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary
June 20, 2022
With regard to the business alliance between our subsidiary, Amperex Technology Limited (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, hereinafter "ATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (Fujian, China, hereinafter "CATL") that engages in the business of rechargeable battery for automobile and other applications, including the establishment of a joint venture company, announced in the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited" on April 28, 2021 and the "Announcement on Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited [Background to Disclosure] and Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" on April 27, 2022, we hereby announce that the representatives, etc. of the joint venture companies, which were undetermined, have been confirmed as follows. The applicable items are underlined. [Below I]
In addition, we also announce that the date of establishment of the subsidiary that will be the holding company of the joint ventures, which was undecided, has been confirmed, as announced in the above timely disclosure dated April 27, 2022. The applicable items are underlined. [Below II]
I. Background to Disclosure [Business Alliance and Establishment of Joint Venture]
1. Outline of the Joint Venture
(1)
Name
Xiamen Ampcore Technology Limited
(2)
Location
Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3)
Representative
Jia Zhuocheng
(4)
Business
Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery cell
(5)
Capital
5.0 billion RMB
(6)
Date of establishment
June 13, 2022
(7)
Fiscal year end
December 31
(8)
Net assets
5.0 billion RMB
(9)
Total assets
5.0 billion RMB
(10)
Equity ratio
ATL: 30%, CATL: 70%
(1)
Name
Xiamen Ampack Technology Limited
(2)
Location
Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3)
Representative
Jia Zhuocheng
(4)
Business
Development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable battery pack
(5)
Capital
1.0 billion RMB
(6)
Date of establishment
June 14, 2022
(7)
Fiscal year end
December 31
(8)
Net assets
1.0 billion RMB
(9)
Total assets
1.0 billion RMB
(10)
Equity ratio
ATL: 70%, CATL: 30%
2. Schedule
(1)
Date of resolution of the Board of Directors
April 28, 2021
(2)
Date of final contract
April 28, 2021
(3)
Date of changes to subsidiaries
June 14, 2022
II. Background to Disclosure [Establishment of a subsidiary [holding company]]
Outline of the subsidiary
(1)
Name
Xiamen Ampeak Technology Limited
(2)
Location
Xiamen, Fujian Province, China
(3)
Representative
Guo Weimiao*
(4)
Business
Holding company for 2 joint ventures of CATL and ATL
(5)
Capital
2,201 million RMB
(6)
Date of establishment
June 8, 2022
(7)
Investment ratio
ATL: 100%
(8)
Relationship between the listed company and Ampeak
Capital relationship
Xiamen Ampeak Technology Limited will become a wholly owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation.
Personal relationship
Officers and employees of ATL, the subsidiary of TDK Corporation conducting battery business, will serve as directors.
Business relationship
Nothing to report
*In the timely disclosure dated April 27, 2022, the name was Jia Zhuocheng. However, the above change has been made.