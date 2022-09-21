Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  TDK Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6762   JP3538800008

TDK CORPORATION

(6762)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
4965.00 JPY   -2.65%
04:10aTDK : Announces Appointment of Corporate Officer
PU
09/20Japan's stocks steady as investors await Fed, BOJ meetings
RE
09/19Japanese stocks pare early gains ahead of Fed meeting
RE
TDK : Announces Appointment of Corporate Officer

09/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
News Center | Press Release
TDK Announces Appointment of Corporate Officer

September 21, 2022

TDK Corporation announces the following appointments to its Corporate Officers.

1. Appointments of Corporate Officers as of October 1, 2022
Name Position
Joe Kit Chu Lam General Manager, China HQ
Jim Tran General Manager, Americas HQ
Contact for media
Contact Phone Mail
Mr. Atsuo Omagari TDK Corporation +81 3 6778-1055 pr@jp.tdk.com

Disclaimer

TDK Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 08:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TDK CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 2 176 B 15 140 M 15 140 M
Net income 2023 150 B 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net Debt 2023 278 B 1 931 M 1 931 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 1 933 B 13 449 M 13 449 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 116 808
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart TDK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
TDK Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 100,00 JPY
Average target price 5 936,11 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning
Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting
Makoto Sumita Chairman
Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology
Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TDK CORPORATION13.59%13 449
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.67%84 840
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-32.70%65 847
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.47%55 850
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-16.08%47 067
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.30%36 726