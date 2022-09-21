TDK : Announces Appointment of Corporate Officer

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 2 176 B 15 140 M 15 140 M Net income 2023 150 B 1 041 M 1 041 M Net Debt 2023 278 B 1 931 M 1 931 M P/E ratio 2023 12,9x Yield 2023 2,09% Capitalization 1 933 B 13 449 M 13 449 M EV / Sales 2023 1,02x EV / Sales 2024 0,95x Nbr of Employees 116 808 Free-Float 97,2% Chart TDK CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TDK CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 5 100,00 JPY Average target price 5 936,11 JPY Spread / Average Target 16,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Shigenao Ishiguro Manager-Business Planning Tetsuji Yamanishi Manager-Managerial Accounting Makoto Sumita Chairman Dai Matsuoka Executive Officer & General Manager-Technology Kazuhiko Ishimura Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) TDK CORPORATION 13.59% 13 449 KEYENCE CORPORATION -30.67% 84 840 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -32.70% 65 847 EATON CORPORATION PLC -19.47% 55 850 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -16.08% 47 067 NIDEC CORPORATION -32.30% 36 726